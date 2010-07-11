Brewers sweep Pirates

After the abysmal four game series loss to the San Francisco Giants, Ken Macha's leash was probably the shortest its been in his tenure as the Brewers' Manager. But his team bailed him out with three straight one-run wins over the Pirates (including two walk-offs)

The Pirates proved to be the cure for what ails ya as Ryan Braun broke out of his slump while he and Corey Hart had walk-off hits on Friday and Sunday to break the Brewers out of their slump and send them on the All-Star break on a high note.

__

Big news from the front office as they announced that for every home run Corey Hart hits in the Home Run Derby they will be taking a dollar off selected tickets.