Brewers vs. Cardinals

As previously mentioned, it's Jackie Robinson Day but the Brewers and Cardinals have made a little history of their own. Today is the first time in modern history in the National League that both team's pitchers are in the 8 spot of the lineup.

The Gabe Kapler question has been answered and he is not in the lineup. Apparently Kapler was in the early lineup for today, but then bruised his shoulder in batting practice. According to Brian and Bill on FSN, Ned Yost has said that Kapler is the CF until Cameron returns. He was scheduled to be in today, but after the injury, which is supposedly not serious, Gross is in.

Also, Ryan Braun is getting "a mental day off" after the whole team had the day of yesterday.

The Brewers lineup:

Weeks

Gross

Dillon

Fielder

Hall

Hart

Hardy

Bush

Kendall