Brewrers win franchise-record 96th game, clinch home-field; Braun misses out on batting title; possibly the best night of baseball ever

The Brewers controlled their own destiny and they didn't let it slip out of their hands tonight.

Home runs from Corey Hart, Jonathan Lucroy and Carlos Gomez led the Brewers to a 7-3 win over the Pirates to clinch the #2 seed in the NL, giving them home-field advantage.

The win was also the Brewers 96th this season, a franchise record.

Jose Reyes won the batting title - he sparked some controversy today when he went out and bunted for a single and them removed himself from the game. Ryan Braun needed at least three hits tonight to beat Reyes, but went 0-for-4.

The other "chase" tonight was Prince Fielders, as he hoped to finish with a batting average of .300 or better. Unfortunately for him, for the second time in his career his average will end at .299. He was walked in his final at-bat and you could see it frustrated him.

The Cardinals (boo) won the Wild Card, so they will be heading to play the Phillies and the Brewers will get the Diamondbacks here in Milwaukee.

TBS still hasn't announced game times, which I think is ridiculous. You they had a plan worked out for every eventuality, so I can't believe its taking this long to get them out.

If you're a fan and you weren't glued to some sort of media tonight, you missed out. While the Brewers and Cardinals games were well in hand, every other matchup was up for grabs and two of them went into extra innings.

The Red Sox and Rays were playing for the same spot and due to a rain delay in Baltimore, were playing basically pitch-for-pitch. The Orioles won the game with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and less than three minutes later Evan Longoria hit a game-winning home run in extra innings to give the Rays the win and the Wild Card in 12 ininngs.

Philadelphia/Atlanta went 13 innings. It was a must-win for Atlanta to force a one-game playoff with the Cardinals, who had already won. Atlanta gave up the lead in the top of the ninth, but came back and score a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings.