Bug Selig extended as MLB Commissioner through 2014

Major League Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig's contract was set to expire on December 31 of this year, but at the owner's meetings in Phoenix this week, he was extended to the end of 2014.

This is actually the fourth extension Selig has signed. However, each of the last three extensions were for three years. The newest is just two years.

At the end of the latest extension, Selig will have been Commissioner for 22 years - second longest of any Commissioner.

Attendance and revenues have climbed in the past decade of Selig's reign.

Interestingly, the vote on the extension was 29-1. Wonder who the sole owner was who voted against it?