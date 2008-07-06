C.C. Sabathia is a Brewer

×

ESPN.com story here



SI.com story here



Everything is pending paperwork and medical records - all the formalities.



The word is that it's C.C. Sabathia for Matt LaPorta, minor-league pitchers Zach Jackson and Rob Bryson and a "yet-to-be-named" fourth player, who is likely to be Taylor Green, but has not been yet named because the Indians are deciding if he can be made into a second baseman.



ESPN.com's Keith Law says that the Brewers now have the best pitcher in the National League.



This is a take on the trade in terms of Fantasy value, but it's the first place I've seen it said that Seth McClung is the guy likely headed to the bullpen.