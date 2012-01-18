Craig Counsell retires, joins Brewers front office

After a career that spanned parts of 16 major league seasons, Craig Counsell hung up his spikes and was announced as the newest member of the Brewers front office.

Counsell now carries the title Special Assistant to the GM. Both he and Doug Melvin insist that this will not be a ceremonial position for Counsell, who said he hopes this is the start of his grooming to one day be a GM.

For a skinny kid from Whitefish Bay, Counsell's done rather well for himself - including two World Series rings. Counsell said in his press conference that as a teenager he hoped to be a GM, so this is coming full circle for him.

Usually when new players are introduced in a press conference, they are presented with and put on the team's jersey. In this presser, Melvin jokingly offered Counsell a navy blazer to signify his new role.

Apparently Counsell was offered the role of first-base coach on Dale Sveum's Cubs team, but at the time didn't know if he wanted to still play. The offer with the Brewers came up and Counsell just knew it was the right move and the timing was right.

Counsell will bring a unique view to the offices, as he has been an active member of the Players Association and was at the table for the last two labor negotiations.

Counsell's GM aspirations are noble, but not particularly normal - just three of MLB's current GMs are former players.

With no office experience, its too be assumed that Counsell's got quite a road before a team would even consider him a GM candidate. At 41 already, Counsell would be on the older side for GMs once/if he gains the experience and gets that recognition.