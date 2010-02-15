In which I create imaginary scenarios because I'm desperate for baseball

The boyfriend and I went out for happy hour and an Ads game with Liz and Aaron on Friday night. With Corey Hart having just completed his arbitration hearing, we were talking players who were also seeking more money. Two-time Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum was also in arby with the Giants and I mentioned that I had imagined the following scenario in my head. Lincecum walks in with a Cy Young in each hand and plops them loudly on the table. He crosses pulls down his sunglasses, crosses his arms and proclaims “Jeff Suppan is making $12 million next season. (pause to look everyone in the eye) I rest my case.” He grabs the Cy Youngs and strides back out. Seriously, you know you can see this happening and Lincecum is ballsy enough to do it.