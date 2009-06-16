More on our draft picks

From Brewers.com

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Indiana University right-hander Eric Arnett with the 26th overall selection in the first-round of the First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday. Arnett, who just completed his junior season, was named the Big Ten co-Pitcher of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten selection. He tied the school record for wins (12) and strikeouts (109), going 12-2 with a 2.50 ERA including six complete games and a .212 batting average against.

With two supplemental first-round picks, the Brewers selected outfielder Kentrail Davis from the University of Tennessee with the 39th overall selection and right-hander Kyle Heckathorn from Kennesaw State University with the 47th pick.

COMPENSATION SELECTION (39)

Name: Kentrail Davis

Position: Outfielder

School: U Tennessee

Ht./Wt.: 5'09"/195 lbs.

Bats/Throws: L/R

COMPENSATION SELECTION (47)

Name: Kyle Heckathorn

Position: Starting Pitcher

School: Kennesaw State

Ht./Wt.: 6'6"/240 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R

The Brewers had back-to-back selections in the second round and took outfielder Maxwell Walla from Albuquerque Academy in New Mexico with the 73rd pick, followed by catcher Cameron Garfield of Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High School. In the third round (105th overall), Milwaukee selected SS Joshua Prince from Tulane University.

ROUND TWO (73)

Name: Max Walla

Position: Outfield

School: Albuquerque Academy

Ht./Wt.: 5'11"/195 lbs.

Bats/Throws: L/L

ROUND TWO (74)

Name: Cameron Garfield

Position: Catcher

School: Murrieta Valley HS

Ht./Wt.: 6'1"/195 lbs.

Bats/Throws: R/R