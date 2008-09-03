File this under just in case

MLB Playoff Schedule:

Oct. 1 (on TBS): Game 1 of both NL series; game 1 of Al series between two division champions

Oct. 2 (on TBS): Game 2 of both NL series; game 1 of Al series between division champion and wild-card team

Oct. 4 (on TBS): Game 3 of both NL series

Oct. 5 (on TBS/TNT): Game 4 of both NL series; Game 3 of both AL series

Oct. 7 (on TBS): Game 5 of both NL series

Oct. 9: NLCS game 1 (on Fox)

Oct. 10: NLCS game 2 (on Fox); ALCS Game 1 (on TBS)

Oct. 12: NLCS game 3 (on Fox)

Oct. 13: NLCS game 4 (on Fox)

Oct. 15: NLCS game 5 (on Fox)

Oct. 17: NLCS game 6 (on Fox)

Oct. 18: NLCS game 7 (on Fox); ALCS Game 6 (on TBS)

Oct. 22: World Series Game 1 (on Fox)

Oct. 23: World Series Game 2 (on Fox)

Oct. 25: World Series Game 3 (on Fox)

Oct. 26: World Series Game 4 (on Fox)

Oct. 27: World Series Game 5 (on Fox)

Oct. 29: World Series Game 6 (on Fox)

Oct. 30: World Series Game 7 (on Fox)