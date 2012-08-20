Former Maryland QB named Wisconsin starter

Danny O'Brien, the quarterback that transferred to Wisconsin from Maryland after two years as the Terps' QB, has been named the starter for the Badgers' opening game against University of Northern Iowa.

O'Brien is taking advantage of the same transfer rule that allowed Russell Wilson to come to Wisconsin last season, however, O'Brien has two years of eligibility left. He was the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2010, but then was benched with the changing focus of the Maryland offense under new coach Randy Edsall (12 players left after that season).

When Wilson came to Wisconsin, he was the clear started from week one because of the nerve issues in Jon Budmayer's elbow. But with O'Brien, there were senior Curt Phillips and redshirt freshman Joel Stave to contend with, as well.

O'Brien was named the starter yesterday via coach Bret Bielema's twitter account and it appears that O'Brien's experience and ability to limit mistakes (he threw just one interception in the first two week of camp) were the things that made him stand out.