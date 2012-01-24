Former Wisconsin AD Chadima accused of touching male subordinate

Former University of Wisconsin Athletic Director John Chadima resigned in January after being put on administrative leave following what was termed "embarrassing actions" at a party involved with the football team's trip to the Rose Bowl over New Year's.

However, the details of the situation remained private until now. Apparently Chadima got drunk and grabbed the genitals of a male subordinate. The victim is apparently reluctant to follow up on the charges.

Chadima was not fired by UW, but chose to resign after the move to administrative leave, apparently to keep "disrepute" from the university.

It does not appear that any claim has been made to any police authorities, in Madison or Los Angeles.