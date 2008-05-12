A Gagne explanation?

Did Gagne blow all those games because he was tipping his pitches to the other team?

According to <a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080512&content_id=2688174&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">this article</a>, in not so many words, Ned Yost says yes.

<p style="font-style: italic;"> Yost said the Brewers noticed a flaw in Gagne's recent outings, particularly on Saturday, but the manager would not go into detail. </p><p style="font-style: italic;"> Had Gagne been tipping pitches? </p><p><span style="font-style: italic;"> "I'm not telling you guys what it was," Yost said. "It was very obvious. That's why I think he was totally upset."</span> </p>