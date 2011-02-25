Geoffrion gets NHL callup

Didn't find it anywhere on the internet yet, but Geoffrion's close pal and former teammate Mike Davies (with the AHL Chicago Wolves) just tweeted that Blake had been called up by the Predators.

This note, from this morning's notes on the Nashville Predators' website, seems to confirm that a callup was imminent:

" The coaches and scouts will meet on the flight out to Dallas to determine who they would like to recall from Milwaukee. Coach Trotz said he wants pieces that will give the team the best chance to win. Positionally, Coach indicated that he would like to call up a center -- Chris Mueller and Blake Geoffrion have been the two most consistent productive centers in Milwaukee of late"

Congrats to Blake.

That makes the 20th former Badger to play in the NHL this season.