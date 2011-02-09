Geoffrion named Player of the Week - again!

Former Badger and current Milwaukee Admiral Blake Geoffrion was named AHL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

He's the first player to win the honor in back-to-back weeks in 16 years.

He won the honor last week after putting up four points on his own bobblehead night. He has three assists and scored the game-winning goal.

The Ads very next game he came out and put up a three point performance (a goal and two assists) against Rockford.

The last person to accomplish the back-to-back feat was Jim Carey - also a former Badger.

Over the last four games, Blake has 13 points and a plus-8 rating.

Blake has noted in the past that each time he starts playing somewhere new he has a slow start and it take him a little while to get going. Looks like he's finally heating up here with the Admirals.