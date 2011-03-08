Greinke has fractured rib, will miss beginning of season

Well we heard that Zach Greinke had a sore side to open Spring Training and he would only say that he'd hurt it doing something stupid.

It turns out that hurt side is a fractured rib that will keep him out for 4-6 weeks, meaning he'll miss at least three regular season starts. He apparently fell on it while playing pickup basketball.

Guess we now know that Yovani Gallardo will be the Opening Day starter against the Reds.

There was talk earlier in the week about how the Brewers don't really have a viable "sixth starter." Lucky for them, the schedule early on dictates that they can get away without a fifth starter, thank to off days. There had been talk early on about skipping the fifth guy in the rotation, Chris Narveson. While that won't be happening now, at least it means that the Brewers won't be putting out a starter not ready to handle it to start off what's supposed to be the most promising season yet.