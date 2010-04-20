It Can’t Hurt to Leave Nothing to Chance

×

TheMilwaukeeBucks’ odds of springing a first-round upset in the NBA playoffs plummeted withAndrew Bogut on April 3, when the center suffered season-ending arm injuries.Multiply Bogut's value and Milwaukee'sexpectations tenfold and you're in Cleveland,where LeBron James has two playoff options: Lead the top-seeded Cavaliers tothe NBA title or be considered a flop.

Giventhe stakes, the Cavaliers kept James safe on the bench for the last fourregular-season games. That angered some fans who had paid to see James play,and some critics in the blog world. The issue goes to the heart—if there isany—of the mega-business called pro sports: How much does a team or a starplayer owe the paying customers?



Frank: Imissed most of the Bucks’ opening loss at Atlanta,but I reckon they missed Bogut big-time.





Artie:As they fell behind by 22 the Hawks' big guys were killing them by backingdown, backing down into the paint. And when the Bucks packed the defense in,Mike Bibby killed them from the outside.





Frank:Without Bogut, Kurt Thomas and Ersan Ilyasova probably will get worn down asthe inside guys.





Artie:Brandon Jennings was a real leader with 34 points. But without theinside-outside game that Bogut gave ’em, it's mighty tough to beat a solid teamlike Atlanta.





Frank: Cleveland handled Chicagoin their playoff opener, so the "protect LeBron" strategy dodged therisk of leaving him rusty. But how do you feel about shelving him for a wholeweek going into the postseason?





Artie:Totally the right decision! I can't fault LeBron or the Cavs. They already hadlocked up the NBA's best record and home-court edge through the Finals. Theyhad everything to lose if LeBron got hurt.





Frank:Which can happen anytime. Just ask Mr. Bogut. I'll bet Scott Skiles wishes he'dbeen able to rest Bogut down the stretch, but the Bucks were still battling fortheir playoff seeding.





Artie:And I'll bet Bogut's injury was one reason LeBron parked his butt. Holy cow,what if he came down from a monster jam, landed on someone's foot and broke anankle?





Frank:But can't you turn that "it can happen anytime" argument around andask: Why risk LeBron in a sure-thing game against, say, New Jersey in November? NBA fans don't getticket discounts for absent stars. Shouldn't they get the same product all thetime, if the players are healthy?





Artie:But what's the bigger goal for a Cavs fan? See LeBron coast for 25 minutes in anothing game or see the team win an NBA title? He goes to the rim all the time,which means he takes a pounding all season long.





Frank:Interestingly, one of the games LeBron missed was Fan Appreciation Night in Cleveland.





Artie:Sure, it's disappointing if you pay good money and don't see him. But it's alwaysa crapshoot. He might get hurt the game before, or on the first play of thegame you're at. When the Cavs were in Milwaukeein March he didn't play, and there probably were parents who brought their kidsto see him. It's a shame, but there's never a guarantee.





Frank:Welcome to the world of tough luck, huh?





Artie:It's not just sports. Let's say a few years back you took a trip to New York and had $200tickets for The Producers onBroadway, and that night they said Nathan Lane had a sore throat.





Frank:Some James critics noted that Michael Jordan played all 82 games in each of theBulls' final three championship years.





Artie:And if he had been hurt in one of those Game 82s, he and Phil Jackson wouldhave been crucified.





Frank: Iunderstand the "crapshoot" argument. Before the Brewers’ ’09 season Ibought a lot of tickets to the final week of home games, against the Cubs andPhillies, thinking they might be huge. But by September the Brewers were toast.





Artie:In December the Indianapolis Colts were 14-0 when they pulled their startersduring a game against the Jets and lost. Well, they had home field for the AFCplayoffs clinched, and decided that staying healthy was more important thantrying for 19-0. I doubt their fans were too angry when they reached the SuperBowl. The playoffs are what the season is about!





Frank:And if the Cavs had still been fighting for the overall home-court advantage, Iguess LeBron would have been playing. But hovering over all this is thequestion of whether he'll still be with Clevelandnext season. Cavs fans have seen him wearing a New York Yankees cap and actingcoy about signing with the Knicks as a free agent this summer.





Artie:It's like the coolest guy at school strutting around saying, "Who will Igo to the prom with?" LeBron already gets all the calls in games. As soonas he gets the ball he packs it in a Samsonite bag because he's goingtraveling! And if that ain't bad enough, he's still only 25! I might add him tomy "Mickelson file" of most disliked athletes.





Frank:But you still think he doesn't owe it to his fans to play, at least a little,if he's healthy.





Artie:Not if the game means nothing; the playoffs are Priority One. Here's anothercase: Prince Fielder can be a free agent after the 2011 season. The fans herehave supported him well, but does Prince owe it to us to take less money tostay with the Brewers?





Frank:It'd be nice if he did, but there's no obligation there.





Artie: Ithink he can spare the dough, ain’a?







Again, welcome to the real world. The best advice on buying tickets to see an NBA superstar: If you have a choice between December and April, take December. Still, I'd like to see LeBron announce he's donating four games' worth of his salary to charity.



Time to Pick, Nitpick





Frank: Notthat I watched the NFL draft when it lasted two days, but this week I'll really avoid it. With the first roundThursday, the second and third rounds Friday and the rest Saturday, that's anextra day of Mel Kiper Jr. to hide from!





Artie: Iknow he's scary, but he's gotta make a living. That's assuming he isn't arobot, as we speculated last year.





Frank:As we speak, the Packers’ first three picks are the 23rd, 56th and 86th. Thatcould change, of course, with some dealing by Ted Thompson.





Artie:Ted has a fascination for "trading down"—getting a lower pick in around in return for more picks overall. Although last year he "tradedup" for a second pick in the first round, who was linebacker ClayMatthews. That worked out fine.





Frank:We're no experts about specific players, but what positions should the Packerslook at?





Artie:First and foremost the offensive line, especially tackle. They've got dinosaursthere, Chad Clifton and Mark Tauscher, and who knows how long they can hold up?Then there's always a need to add a cornerback, and especially with Al Harriscoming off a knee injury. And there's a need at outside linebacker with AaronKampman in Jacksonville now.





Frank:How about the glaring weakness in punting?





Artie: ASporting News mock draft had the Packgoing in the third round for Michigan's Zoltan Mesko, listed as the top punteravailable. I'm fine with that as long as the O-line and cornerback come first.





Frank: Irecall another punter, picked in the third round, who didn't work out well.





Artie:The immortal B.J. Sander, a star at Ohio State, drafted by Mike Sherman in 2004and cut by the summer of 2006.





Frank:Surely that can't happen again, right?





Artie:In 2007, at No. 16 Teddy picked injury-plagued before-and-after DT JustinHarrell; so heck, anything’s possible, you betcha.

