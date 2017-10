The air went out of the balloon for a lot of Mets' fans yesterday when Manny Ramirez left the game after he said he heard/felt a pop in his hamstring.

My balloon, however, inflated, when I continued to read the article about the Mets' heartbreaking 5-4 10th inning loss on a walk-off homerun by a kid nobody knows hitting his first major league homerun.

And which pitcher gave up the walk-off homer, you ask?

None other than Matt Wise himself.