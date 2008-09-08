Jim Powell calls out the Cardinals

Driving home from the Badger game in Madison Saturday evening we listened to the beginning of the Brewers game on the radio.

About the 4th inning or so, Jim Powell started to give score updates around the division and the league. At the time, the Cardinals were down 2-3 to the Marlins and had lost 3 of their last 4 games.

As he's giving the score and realizes that the Cards are losing, he gives a half laugh and kind of interrupts himself to say "Gee, whatever happened to the those sleeping giants?"

He then goes on and says, "Hey Bob, wasn't it just a week or two ago when we were in St. Louis and Carlos Villanueva had awakened a sleeping giant? Isn't that what Albert Pujols said? Wonder where that went?"

The next inning, he gave the score update again and said "Marlins 3, Sleeping Giants 2."

The boyfriend and I just looked at each other and started laughing. There couldn't have been anyone out there who expected Jim Powell to totally call out Pujols and that Cards. It was so blatant and so out of character - we just were shocked!

Good stuff!