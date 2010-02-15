Liveblogging Women's Olympic Hockey

I'll be liveblogging the US Women's Hockey game against Russia tomorrow at 4:30 pm over on UW Hockey Blog <a href="http://noalibisnoregrets.blogspot.com/">Sixty Minutes. No Alibis. No Regrets. </a>

I'll be using Cover It Live, which is the program we used when we liveblogged the All-Star Game for Ladies... so you should be familiar with the program.

I believe <a href="http://www.coveritlive.com/index.php?option=com_altcaster&task=panelistinvite&invite_code=d5f34508203e7b278fc557c9f0523ca5">this link</a> will take you to the live blog when it goes live at about 4:15 pm tomorrow, but I'll come back and update tomorrow to make sure.

Come check in with me if you're at work and can't watch the game or just to join in the discussion. Hopefully the game will be a little more exciting than yesterday's rout.