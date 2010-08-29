Macha Rhapsody

One of the readers over at Brew Crew Ball, nullacct, came up with this amazing version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and it's too amazing not to share.

Is this a real league?

Is this just fantasy?

Ten games back from the wild card

No escape from reality

At least we're at home

Look up to the dome and see

I'm just the manager

I need no sympathy

Because I'm easy come, easy go

Little high, little low

Any way the game goes

It's all about the batters to me, to me

Dougie, I just benched a kid

He was serving up grapefruit

Wasting pitches, trying to be cute

Dougie, his career has just begun

But now he's gone and thrown it all away

Dougie, ooh

Didn't mean to make you cry

We've got another game this time tomorrow

Carry on, carry on need to work with the batters

Too late, game time has come

The Pirates are next in line

Wish we could play them all the time

Goodbye, quiet clubhouse

I've got to go

Gotta leave you all behind and face the crowd

Dougie, oooooooh (Anyway the wind blows)

I don't want to lose

Sometimes wish I'd never taken this job at all

[Guitar Solo]

I see a kid saying he's our center fielder

Poppycock, Poppycock, you can see how the bench feels

Dale Sveum and Randolph, waiting for the handoff, fiends!

(Trevor Hoffman) Kameron Loe (Trevor Hoffman) Kameron Loe

Trevor Hoffman six hundred

Two more to go-o-o-o-o

I'm just the manager nobody loves me

He's just the latest one after Nedly

Spare me this season, it's a monstrosity

Leads come, Leads go, will you let me pitch Loe?

Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe

Send in Loe

Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe

Send in Loe

Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe

Send in Loe (We can not yet use Loe)

Send in Loe (We can not yet use Loe) (Never, never, never, never)

Send in Loe, o, o, o, o

No, no, no, no, no, no, no

(Oh Bernie Brewer, Bernie Brewer) Bernie Brewer, let me go

The Hall of Fame has a wing put aside for me, for me, for me!

So you think you can cheat us and take away our strike zone

So you think you can shut us out in our own dome

Oh, baby, just one pitch away, baby

Just gotta get three out, just gotta get our third out right here

[Guitar Solo]

(Oooh yeah, Oooh yeah)

It's all about the batters

Pitching is easy

It's all about the batters

It's all about the batters to me

Any way the game goes...