Macha Rhapsody

One of the readers over at Brew Crew Ball, nullacct, came up with this amazing version of Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and it's too amazing not to share.
Is this a real league?
Is this just fantasy?
Ten games back from the wild card
No escape from reality
At least we're at home
Look up to the dome and see
I'm just the manager
I need no sympathy
Because I'm easy come, easy go
Little high, little low
Any way the game goes
It's all about the batters to me, to me
Dougie, I just benched a kid
He was serving up grapefruit
Wasting pitches, trying to be cute
Dougie, his career has just begun
But now he's gone and thrown it all away
Dougie, ooh
Didn't mean to make you cry
We've got another game this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on need to work with the batters
Too late, game time has come
The Pirates are next in line
Wish we could play them all the time
Goodbye, quiet clubhouse
I've got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the crowd
Dougie, oooooooh (Anyway the wind blows)
I don't want to lose
Sometimes wish I'd never taken this job at all
[Guitar Solo]
I see a kid saying he's our center fielder
Poppycock, Poppycock, you can see how the bench feels
Dale Sveum and Randolph, waiting for the handoff, fiends!
(Trevor Hoffman) Kameron Loe (Trevor Hoffman) Kameron Loe
Trevor Hoffman six hundred
Two more to go-o-o-o-o
I'm just the manager nobody loves me
He's just the latest one after Nedly
Spare me this season, it's a monstrosity
Leads come, Leads go, will you let me pitch Loe?
Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe
Send in Loe
Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe
Send in Loe
Peterson! No, we can not yet use Loe
Send in Loe (We can not yet use Loe)
Send in Loe (We can not yet use Loe) (Never, never, never, never)
Send in Loe, o, o, o, o
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
(Oh Bernie Brewer, Bernie Brewer) Bernie Brewer, let me go
The Hall of Fame has a wing put aside for me, for me, for me!
So you think you can cheat us and take away our strike zone
So you think you can shut us out in our own dome
Oh, baby, just one pitch away, baby
Just gotta get three out, just gotta get our third out right here
[Guitar Solo]
(Oooh yeah, Oooh yeah)
It's all about the batters
Pitching is easy
It's all about the batters
It's all about the batters to me
Any way the game goes...