Monday Morning quickies

Packers win, tied for first in division with Bears and Vikings

Aaron Rodgers is gritty: "Aaron Rodgers turned his sprained shoulder into a lesson for any Packers who may still be missing his predecessor. The first-year starter is showing grit and leadership that would make Brett Favre proud."

Badger men's hockey opened the season Friday just barely being edged out by defending national champions and current #1 Boston College

The next night, they got beat up on by #5 University of New Hampshire

Badger women's hockey started out the season on better footing, sweeping Ohio State with a 7-4 win on Friday and a 4-0 shutout on Saturday

The Bucks lost two preseason games this weekend, the first a 105-79 loss to the Mavericks in LaCrosse, the second a 111-89 loss to the Pistons at the Bradley Center Saturday night.

The team heads to China today for a couple of preseason games there, starting Wednesday.

The Badgers proved they were extremely overrated this season, got embarrassed at home by Penn State 48-7