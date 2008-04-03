NBC Sports reporting Favre already looking for a comeback

Agent quietly inquiring with NFL teams about trade with Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, who announced his retirement last month after 17 seasons, reportedly could be weighing a comeback with another team.

Favre's agent has quietly inquired with teams about their interest in trading for the three-time NFL most valuable player, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

Favre, 38, has yet to give written notice of his retirement to the league or the players' union. According to the Times, it's also not uncommon for players to delay in doing so, particularly if they are not in immediate need of their pension money.

Agent James "Bus" Cook told the newspaper that he was not aware of Favre's interest in resuming his career.

"That's news to me," Cook said. "I don't think that has anything to do with anything. He's retired, period, point blank."

Reached later by ESPN, Cook said, "That is absolutely false. Absolutely false, and you can quote me on that."

Favre's rights still belong to the Packers, who could trade him to another team.

Sources told the Times that Favre's decision to retire was partially influenced by his frustration that the Packers didn't make a more aggressive attempt to sign Randy Moss. The team twice had a chance to do so, first in spring 2007 before New England acquired the All-Pro receiver from Oakland and again this off-season.

Favre retired a day after the Patriots re-signed Moss to a three-year, $27-million deal. Cook denied any link between the receiver and Favre's decision to retire.

"As far as Randy's deal with New England, there were never any negotiations with Green Bay," he said. "As far as I know, Brett retired because he was tired and burned out."