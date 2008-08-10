Nicolet Alum wins Olympic Gold

Garret Weber-Gale is a 2003 alum of my high school. He's now, also, a Olympic Gold-Medal winner as part of the 4x100 men's relay in Beijing. Pretty damn cool.

Something I just learned: He set a national public high school record while at Nicolet High School in the 100 yard freestyle in 2003 with a time of 43.49. He is a three-time Wisconsin State Champion, twice in the backstroke and once in the freestyle.

The US team were big underdogs in this event and the French team that took silver had said they were going to smash the US. Instead, anchor Jason Lezak came from behind in the last leg and kept Phelps' gold medal record aspirations alive by getting him the gold in the event that was most likely to cause problems to the 8 medal goal.

Not only did they win, they broke the WR by 4 seconds. The record set by the 2nd team in the prelims. The race was SO fast, the 5th place team finished ahead of the previous world record.