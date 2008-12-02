Oates: Insight the better bowl for UW

×

From Tom Oates at BadgerBeat.com:

It's not going to be the Bowl Championship Series title game in sunny Miami. That dream died at Michigan.

It's not going to be the Rose Bowl in sunny Pasadena, Calif. That dream died against Ohio State.

It's not going to be a New Year's Day Bowl in sunny Florida. That dream died against Penn State and Iowa.

It's not even going to be the Alamo Bowl in sunny San Antonio. That dream, such as it was, died at Michigan State.