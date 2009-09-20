One More Reason to Love Miller Brewery

<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SrbSJTbLZNI/AAAAAAAADEc/FPbdot5aIJI/s1600-h/0822091710a.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float: left; cursor: pointer; width: 320px; height: 240px;" src="http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SrbSJTbLZNI/AAAAAAAADEc/FPbdot5aIJI/s320/0822091710a.jpg" alt="" id="BLOGGER_PHOTO_ID_5383721461842928850" border="0" /></a>

This is a few weeks old, but the boyfriend and I did a Miller Brewery tour a few weekends ago because he'd never been. This display is set up in the distribution center and it's a bunch of cases set up to look like Miller Park. It's a cell phone picture, so forgive the poor quality.