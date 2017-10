I try not to do too much horn-tooting, but this is a big shot for me to reach a bigger audience, so I'm passing on the link. If you'd like to, click. If not, no big deal. No pressure!

× My packers thoughts on the game Sunday night

My packers thoughts on the game Sunday night

...Are written at my (hopefully) new gig as the Packers columnist over at Real GM.

Go here and read it. Comment. Tell your friends. Get me traffic. Thanks!