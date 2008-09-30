Playoff roster and lineup

1. Mike Cameron CF

2. Bill Hall 3B

3. Ryan Braun LF

4. Prince Fielder 1B

5. J.J. Hardy SS

6. Corey Hart RF

7. Rickie Weeks 2B

8. Jason Kendall C

9. Yovani Gallardo RHP

against LHP Cole Hamels

The 25-man roster was put out, as well. Congrats to long-shot Brad Nelson who's left-handed bat won him a spot. Also, all three left-handed bullpen arms are on the list:

× Brewers' NLDS roster Player Position Bats Throws Dave Bush Pitcher R R Eric Gagne Pitcher R R Yovani Gallardo Pitcher R R Seth McClung Pitcher L R Guillermo Mota Pitcher R R Manny Parra Pitcher L L CC Sabathia Pitcher L L Brian Shouse Pitcher L L Mitch Stetter Pitcher L L Jeff Suppan Pitcher R R Salomon Torres Pitcher R R Carlos Villanueva Pitcher R R

× Player Position Bats Throws Jason Kendall Catcher R R Mike Rivera Catcher R R

× Player Position Bats Throws Craig Counsell Infielder L R Ray Durham Infielder S R Prince Fielder Infielder L R Bill Hall Infielder R R J.J. Hardy Infielder R R Brad Nelson Infielder L R Rickie Weeks Infielder R R

× Player Position Bats Throws Ryan Braun Outfielder R R Mike Cameron Outfielder R R Tony Gwynn Jr. Outfielder L R Corey Hart Outfielder R R

Also, according to a Brewers.com article:

All but two players who were with Milwaukee on the final day of the regular season will remain with the team throughout the NLDS, though only six inactive players can be in uniform. Sveum chose Branyan, Dillon, Kapler, Riske, Vinny Rottino and Sheets for that distinction.

Infielder Mike Lamb and catcher Angel Salome left the team Tuesday. Lamb, who was not eligible for postseason play because the Brewers acquired him after Sept. 1, went home to Southern California because his wife is expecting a child. Salome traveled to the team's training center in Phoenix and will participate in the Arizona Fall League.

The Brewers' other post-Sept. 1 pickup, reliever Todd Coffey, will stay with the team.