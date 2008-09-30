Playoff roster and lineup

1. Mike Cameron CF
2. Bill Hall 3B
3. Ryan Braun LF
4. Prince Fielder 1B
5. J.J. Hardy SS
6. Corey Hart RF
7. Rickie Weeks 2B
8. Jason Kendall C
9. Yovani Gallardo RHP
against LHP Cole Hamels
___
The 25-man roster was put out, as well. Congrats to long-shot Brad Nelson who's left-handed bat won him a spot. Also, all three left-handed bullpen arms are on the list:
Also, according to a Brewers.com article:
All but two players who were with Milwaukee on the final day of the regular season will remain with the team throughout the NLDS, though only six inactive players can be in uniform. Sveum chose Branyan, Dillon, Kapler, Riske, Vinny Rottino and Sheets for that distinction.
Infielder Mike Lamb and catcher Angel Salome left the team Tuesday. Lamb, who was not eligible for postseason play because the Brewers acquired him after Sept. 1, went home to Southern California because his wife is expecting a child. Salome traveled to the team's training center in Phoenix and will participate in the Arizona Fall League.
The Brewers' other post-Sept. 1 pickup, reliever Todd Coffey, will stay with the team.