In case you don't keep track of me over on Brew Crew Ball (though I don't know why you wouldn't) <a href="http://www.brewcrewball.com/2009/8/5/977983/what-you-missed-if-you-went-to">here's my post</a> on the post-game shenanigans as well as my lovingly typed from post-game video at 1am Ken Macha transcript. It's a sickness, I know.