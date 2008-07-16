Quick Hits



Blue Ribbon College Football Yearbook



Editor's Note: ESPN Insider has teamed with Blue Ribbon College

Football Yearbook to provide a comprehensive look at all Division I-A

teams. To order the complete 2008 edition of Blue Ribbon College

Football Yearbook, visit <

1-866-805-BALL (2255).

(All information as of June 20, 2008)

COACH AND PROGRAM



There's only one Big Ten school that has played in a bowl game on New

Year's Day or later four seasons running. That's a good thing. A mark

of consistency. A coach can stamp that statement on every page of a

recruiting guide and sell the heck out of it.

But for Wisconsin, earning nine regular-season wins and ringing in

2008 at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., just didn't cut it.

Not after ringing in 2007... and 2006 ... and 2005 ... in Florida at

either the Capital One or Outback Bowl.

Not after starting the 2007 season as the nation's No. 7 team in the

Associated Press poll and moving up to No. 5 with a 5-0 start -- only

to fall so hard and so fast that Wisconsin wasn't included in the

original Bowl Championship Series Top 25 two weeks later.

Not even after factoring in a legitimate alibi: Starter after starter

went down with injuries -- many of them of the season-ending variety.

So while many programs would have been content to be playing in

Florida on New Year's Day against Tennessee, the Badgers' 21-17 loss

seemed to encapsulate their autumn of discontent.

With Wisconsin on the march for the winning score, senior quarterback

Tyler Donovan's jump-ball pass to senior Paul Hubbard was intercepted

at the goal line with 28 seconds to go.

"It was a frustrating year," said coach Bret Bielema, who embarks upon

his third year. "But we had interviews with all of our players in

January and February and got it out of our system. We're eager to get

back on track."

Here's where the irony comes in: Getting back on track might require

the Badgers to ring in another New Year in Florida. With the 2009 BCS

title game being played on Jan. 8 at Dolphin Stadium, there's a

legitimate chance the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 teams will get to Miami

by New Year's Eve.

And, yes, there's a legitimate chance Wisconsin could turn out to be

one of those two teams.

The Badgers retain 17 starters from their 9-4 team, including all of

the pieces necessary to boast a merciless rushing attack. In addition

to welcoming back four offensive linemen -- including one four-year

starter and two three-year starters -- the Badgers feature a

bottomless well of running backs.

Prized redshirt freshman John Clay has the size, speed and resume to

challenge for a starting job at many schools, but he starts the fall

in Madison as the fourth-stringer. That's how it goes when junior P.J.

Hill (1,212 yards, 14 touchdowns), sophomore Zach Brown (568 yards,

five touchdowns) and junior Lance Smith-Williams (429 yards, three

touchdowns) are also on your side.

As for the other side of the ball at Wisconsin, six members of the

front seven are back. So is safety Shane Carter, whose seven

interceptions led the Big Ten last fall. But Bielema showed shortly

after the Outback Bowl that he wouldn't be content with his eight

returning defensive starters making the normal amount of offseason

improvement. He fired co-defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who had

been in charge of play calling, other game day responsibilities and

addressing the defense during the week, and gave co-coordinator Dave

Doeren the whole job.

"Dave had been in more of a secondary role," Bielema said. "I just

really felt Dave was in a position to take us another step forward."

Bielema and Doeren also shuffled the coaching responsibilities on

defense, which ultimately concluded with former Pittsburgh assistant

Charles Partridge taking Hankwitz' spot on staff and taking on the

defensive linemen. The newly re-jiggered defensive staff then spent a

good part of the offseason scattered across the country learning some

new tricks.

"We felt we really needed to get better against the spread," Bielema

said. "College coaches are a lot more willing to share with each other

[than pro coaches]. Our defensive staff probably visited with about 12

defensive staffs. "You can't solve everything because everybody's

spread is different. Purdue doesn't run the same kind of spread as

Indiana, which doesn't run the same kind as Northwestern, which is

different than Illinois. But there are things you can do from game to

game no matter who you're playing."

QUARTERBACKS



For the second year in a row, Bielema and offensive coordinator Paul

Chryst have elected not to anoint their starting quarterback until the

Badgers wade hip-deep into fall practice. Fifth-year senior Allan

Evridge (6-2, 212) and redshirt junior Dustin Sherer (6-4, 213) are

the finalists in the competition to replace the graduated Tyler

Donovan.

"The big thing for me is, when you've got a guy who's going to be

starting for the first time ever, it's good to have competition as

long as possible," said Bielema, who would like to choose the starter

two weeks before the Aug. 30 opener against Akron.

Technically, one of the finalists wouldn't be starting for the first

time. Evridge, shortly before transferring to Wisconsin, started six

games for Kansas State in 2005. The left-hander completed 102-of-213

passes for 1,365 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He

also rushed for 203 yards and four scores. After serving his redshirt

year in 2006, Evridge finished runner-up to Donovan in last year's

derby. He got to throw just 12 passes last fall, completing five for

66 yards.

If someone has an edge going into fall ball, it's Evridge.

"Evridge has shown at times to be the No. 1 guy," Bielema said. "But

at times, he regresses."

"Allan has moments where he's good," Chryst said. "He has a good level

of football awareness. He's played in games. That counts for

something. He has plenty of arm strength, and he's athletic enough to

do some of the same things we did with Tyler. His biggest thing is

consistency."

That last statement is important because here's Chryst's overall take

on the competition: "The biggest thing that will decide it is

consistent play."

Sherer hasn't had a chance to prove his consistency in games. He took

one snap last fall and went 0-for-3 with an interception in 2006.

"[Evridge and Sherer] are different guys, but what you'd do with them

is very similar," Chryst said. "Both got a ton of work with the first

group in the spring, so though Dustin is limited in game experience,

he's been involved with the offense and taken a lot of reps."

There are three other scholarship quarterbacks in the program trying

to move up the charts and get in the picture with the top two.

Redshirt sophomore Scott Tolzien (6-3, 200) is closest to getting into

the mix.

"He's a little less mobile than Allan and Dustin," Chryst said. "He's

more along the lines of John Stocco. The thing I like about him, in

some ways he's the most consistent. This spring was when he truly got

some work. We saw some progress."

Redshirt freshman James Stallons (6-5, 172) has his selling points as well.

"He's kind of like a Jim Sorgi. Taller, lankier, a pro-style

quarterback. In many ways, he's our purest thrower. I'm excited to see

him develop."

Then there's freshman Curt Phillips (6-3, 215), a Kingsport, Tenn.,

native who caused a stir by finishing high school early and enrolling

at Wisconsin in January. That enabled him to take part in spring ball.

Phillips piled up 2,263 passing yards, 1,885 rushing yards and 57

touchdowns in his senior year.

"He'll be the first to admit he has a long way to go," Chryst said.

"He realizes what a guy has to do. I thought he did a really good job

of adjusting."

"It was really good for him to get in here," Bielema said. "The first

two weeks, it was just an overload of football. The last two weeks, he

really settled in."

RUNNING BACKS



In his first two seasons at Wisconsin, junior tailback P.J. Hill

(5-11, 236) piled up 2,805 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. In

his spare time, he caught 32 passes for 286 yards and two more scores.

He's on pace to become the second-leading rusher in UW history, which

isn't too shabby considering he has to share the same record book as

NCAA career leader Ron Dayne.

But Wisconsin has so many thoroughbreds in its stable, there's no

guarantee Hill will be the starter when the Badgers line up against

Akron on Aug. 30.

"We have four very, very capable running backs," Bielema said.

"Everyone knows P.J.'s name, but a guy I've been impressed with is

Zach Brown."

In fact, Brown and Hill finished spring ball as co-starters on

Bielema's depth chart. Brown (5-11, 207), a sophomore, started the

final four games after Hill injured his leg against Ohio State. He

rushed for 450 yards and four scores in those games and finished with

568 yards and five touchdowns overall.

"I'm extremely impressed with him," Chryst said. "He's serious about

it. He's a heck of a complete back, and he's just finishing his first

lap. If he can make a good jump, just like any first-year guy to his

second year. ..."

Then it might be harder for junior Lance Smith-Williams (5-10, 208)

and redshirt freshman John Clay (6-2, 237) to get as many touches as

they deserve. The speedy Smith-Williams rushed for 429 yards and three

touchdowns last fall despite being limited to home games because of a

court order that's no longer in effect. Perhaps because of the

on-again, off-again nature of his season, Smith-Williams has yet to

show his coaches the consistency they'd prefer.

"He's an incredibly talented back," Chryst said. "He provides a real

good changeup. Athletically, you want him on the field against the

best teams."

Clay, one of the finer schoolboy runners the state of Wisconsin has

turned out, received lots of reps in the spring.

"He's a heck of a big-guy changeup," Chryst said.

With Brown, Smith-Williams and Clay chasing his tail, Hill kicked it

up a notch during the spring. Apparently he's not ready to give up the

No. 1 spot.

"P.J.'s our most complete back," Bielema said. "He had his best spring."

"You've gotta start with P.J.," Chryst said. "But I think there's

enough football there for everyone."

Or at least for three guys. Because Brown and Smith-Williams still

have their redshirt years, Bielema hinted one could sit out this

season to save them for a bigger role down the road.

"If it comes to that," Chryst said, "we're lucky to have that problem."

The Badgers, who employ a fullback more often than most teams these

days, boast a pair of fifth-year seniors at the position in returning

starter Chris Pressley (6-1, 259) and Bill Rentmeester (6-1, 248).

"For us to have a good season, we need them to play their best,"

Chryst said. "They're similar guys -- big thumpers. We ask them to be

physical, but we want to broaden their job description a little bit.

We did some stuff in the spring; we wanted to look at them in the

throwing game.''

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS



The Badgers don't have any seniors to lead their wide receiving corps.

Their 12 returning receivers (counting redshirt freshmen) caught a

grand total of 30 passes for 461 yards and a touchown last year. In

short, Wisconsin has several big questions at wideout. But they'll be

easier to answer them with help from the exclamation points that are

the Badgers' tight ends.

"I like to think there's flexibility within the offensive system,"

Chryst said. "We're not reinventing the wheel. But obviously, a lot of

what we do revolves around the tight ends."

In senior Travis Beckum (6-4, 231) and junior Garrett Graham (6-4,

237), Wisconsin boasts the best set of tight ends in the country.

Beckum, who briefly contemplated turning pro a year early, was a

finalist for the John Mackey Award that goes to the nation's best

tight end after catching 75 passes for 982 yards and six scores.

If Beckum snags 67 passes this fall -- one less than his average over

the last two seasons -- then he'll become the most-prolific pass

catcher in Wisconsin history. Graham, meanwhile, served as Wisconsin's

No. 2 receiver last year with 30 catches for 328 yards and four

scores.

"At first glance, Garrett plays more on the line and Travis is more of

a guy who moves around," Chryst said. "But Travis lines up at tight

end about two-thirds of the time while Garrett has lined up everywhere

except quarterback and O-line. Everyone here knows Garrett's worth.

He's a really good football player."

Junior Mickey Turner (6-4, 240) is a versatile tight end who earned

crucial reps during the spring while Beckum and Graham sat out with

injuries that won't affect them in the fall. Sophomore Lance Kendricks

(6-4, 227) switched from receiver to tight end last fall, which

suggests he could be the next Badger on the Beckum track. Redshirt

freshman Rob Korslin (6-5, 247) is more of a traditional tight end

while freshman Jake Byrne (6-5, 254) came to school a semester early

to get a jump on fulfilling his potential.

"He's got a chance to be a good player,' Chryst said.

Meanwhile, though the Badgers don't have much experience at receiver,

two guys jumped to the forefront during spring ball. Sophomore Kyle

Jefferson (6-5, 175), who became a starter at midseason after senior

Luke Swan suffered a career-ending hamstring injury, finished with 26

catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns. He'll probably be joined in

the starting lineup by sophomore David Gilreath (5-11, 158), who

caught just one pass last fall but made a name for himself as the

Badgers' punt and kick returner.

"If we're going to be good, we need them to be good," Chryst said.

"Gilreath is probably our fastest receiver. He has good ball skills.

Jefferson just kept coming on last fall."

Sophomore Isaac Anderson (5-11, 176) redshirted last year due to

hamstring problems, but he caught five passes as a freshman. If

bloodlines count for anything, his father, Melvin, caught passes worth

1,265 yards at Minnesota and his mother, Lisa, ran track for the

Gophers.

Speaking of bloodlines, redshirt freshman Nick Toon (6-3, 214) should

be someone to watch this fall. His father, Al, caught 19 touchdown

passes during his years at Wisconsin before becoming a first-round

pick in the 1985 NFL draft. Nick Toon spent his redshirt year adding

20 pounds of muscle.

After catching six passes as a freshman and showing promise, junior

Xavier Harris (5-11, 182) caught two passes for 30 yards last year,

though he was hampered by lingering injuries.

Sophomore Daven Jones (6-1, 200), who caught one pass last year,

showed progress during the spring. Junior Elijah "T.J." Theus (6-2,

184) and sophomore Maurice Moore (5-11, 167) are the only other

scholarship recruits among the returning receivers.

OFFENSIVE LINE



Here's an indication of how experienced and how strong Wisconsin's

line expects to be this fall. The Badgers boast the nation's No. 1

line recruit from 2007 in redshirt freshman Josh Oglesby (6-7, 328)

and a 2005 USA Today All-American in junior Jake Bscherer (6-7, 294)

-- and they have to wait their turn to get on the field.

"I think the beauty of this group is their strength in numbers,"

offensive coordinator Paul Chryst said. "The fun thing about this

group? They know who they are and know what they're doing."

Fifth-year senior Kraig Urbik (6-6, 332) is receiving the most

preseason acclaim. Urbik, who has started 39 straight games, returns

to right guard after finishing last season at right tackle for injured

Eric Vanden Heuvel (6-7, 324). Vanden Heuvel, who had made 23 straight

starts at right tackle before hurting his foot, has healed and is

ready to roll.

So is senior left guard Andy Kemp (6-6, 315), who owned a streak of 20

straight starts before breaking his hand and missing three games.

Bielema believes Urbik, Vanden Heuvel and Kemp are too equally skilled

to proclaim one better than another, a good sign when you consider

since Urbik has reaped consistent preseason All-Big Ten recognition.

Chryst acknowledges Urbik as the line's leader in one breath, but uses

the next one to suggest his younger starters are the superior

athletes. Sophomore left tackle Gabe Carimi (6-8, 301) started all 13

games last year and made big strides throughout.

"He may be our best prospect down the road," Chryst said. "He's

extremely athletic. I love the way he goes about his business."

Sophomore John Moffitt (6-4, 323) will be the only new starter of this

crew, but Marcus Coleman's successor at center gained valuable

experience during the latter half of 2007. Moffitt started the final

six games, albeit at left guard, to fill the gaps created when Kemp

and Vanden Heuvel suffered their injuries.

"He's got a lot of ability," Chryst said.

If there's any downside to Wisconsin's line, it's the lack of depth.

The Badgers finished spring ball with just nine O-linemen, two of

which have never played a collegiate snap. Oglesby, pegged as the

nation's top lineman coming out of Milwaukee, and Bscherer are

regarded as up-and-coming tackles.

"They're getting better. There's so much to the position," Chryst

said. "Josh has a ton of ability. For us, he's doing well. He's right

where you'd want him to be."

Redshirt sophomore Bill Nagy (6-4, 300) is the top sub inside. He

appeared in five games last fall and Chryst says he wouldn't hesitate

to play him. Jake Current (6-4, 278) skipped his final high school

semester in order to get a start on practice. He's also viewed as a

future center or guard.

KICKERS



Just in case anyone wasn't clear on Taylor Mehlhaff's skill as a

kicker, the New Orleans Saints clarified matters by making Mehlhaff

the first kicker picked in the 2008 NFL draft.

Mehlhaff, a three-year starter who went in the sixth round to the

Saints, finished his career as Wisconsin's No. 2 all-time scorer with

295 points.

Anticipating Mehlhaff's graduation, Bielema brought in three-star

kicker Philip Welch (6-3, 190) last year. Welch redshirted in the

fall, then began his competition against junior walk on Matt Fischer

(5-11, 179). Their competition resumes in the fall with Welch owning

the edge.

Welch was a second-team USA Today All-American after his senior season

at Fort Collins (Colo.) High School in 2006. He set a state record

with 19 field goals, connecting on 17-of-20 inside 50 yards and two

others from 56 and 51. Eighty-five percent of his kickoffs resulted in

touchbacks.

DEFENSIVE LINE



Wisconsin's training room was filled to bursting during the first six

months of 2008 -- and that would have been the case if only defensive

linemen were allowed in for treatment.

To put another way, it'd be far easier to list the defensive linemen

who managed to stay healthy throughout the spring.

Senior defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (6-6, 253), a second-team

All-Big Ten pick and Wisconsin's defensive MVP last year, thought he

would be among the few and the proud. But in the waning moments of

Wisconsin's final practice before its spring game, as if to prove no

defensive linemen was immune from the injury bug, Shaughnessy broke

his leg.

The good news? The young man who piled up 18 tackles for loss and five

sacks in 2007 should be cleared to play in time for fall camp. Barring

any summertime calamities, Shaughnessy should be the last lineman to

round back into shape. Fifth-year defensive tackle Jason Chapman (6-4,

285), who missed the final three games last year after tearing up his

knee, was on a rehabilitation pace that would allow him to take part

in summer workouts. The same for fifth-year senior Mike Newkirk (6-3,

264), who started all 13 games last year but went out early in spring

ball with a shoulder injury. The fourth projected starter, junior

defensive end O'Brien Schofield (6-3, 232), broke his hand but taped

it up so he could keep practicing. If all four of these show up on

Aug. 30 in good health and ill temper, the Badgers should have one of

the Big Ten's best lines. Chapman, who has 31 career starts and 7.5

sacks on his resume, and Newkirk, who owns six career sacks, make

Wisconsin strong up the middle.

"Jason has one of the quickest first steps I've ever seen," Bielema

said. "He's hungry, very serious. And Mike, we did a disservice to him

last year starting him at defensive end. They're both going to have

great years."

Because of injury and other issues, Newkirk started the first 10 games

at defensive end last fall before moving inside when Chapman injured

his knee. When Newkirk moved inside, that gave precocious pass-rusher

Kirk DeCremer (6-5, 230) a chance to play more. The redshirt

sophomore, who started the Badgers' final two games, wound up with a

team-high 5.5 sacks. Of course, in keeping with the line's theme,

DeCremer missed spring ball after undergoing back surgery.

DeCremer was listed behind Shaughnessy on Wisconsin's post-spring

depth chart, while junior-college transfer Dan Moore (6-2, 270) owned

the spot behind Schofield at the other end. Moore injured his knee

midway through spring ball, but he should be ready for the fall.

Junior Jeff Stehle (6-6, 290) and red-hirt freshman Patrick Butrym

(6-4, 264) head into fall practices as the top backups at tackle.

Junior Dan Cascone (6-3, 288) missed spring ball with a bad shoulder,

while sophomore tackle Brandon Hoey (6-5, 278) sat with a back injury

and sophomore Ricky Garner (6-5, 232) also spent some time on the

sidelines. These woes forced Wisconsin to turn sophomore offensive

lineman Kenny Jones (6-2, 265) into a defensive tackle. Redshirt

freshmen Jasper Grimes (6-2, 285) and Louis Nzegwu (6-3, 228) also

earned extra reps because of all the injuries.

LINEBACKERS



It only seems like Wisconsin's linebackers have been around since the

turn of the century. Senior weak-side linebacker Jonathan Casillas

(6-2, 226) has started the last 26 games and piled up some solid

numbers. After leading the Badgers in tackles for loss as a sophomore

(12.5), he paced them in total tackles with 96 last fall.

Senior strong-side linebacker DeAndre Levy (6-3, 228), perhaps best

known for crashing into Penn State legend Joe Paterno on the sideline

in 2006, also owns 26 consecutive starts. Levy posted perhaps the

team's most versatile stat line last fall -- 70 tackles, 10 tackles

for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and

two passes de-fended. Casillas and Levy are both All-Big Ten

candidates, though Bielema was especially impressed by Levy's spring

performance.

"He played his best ball," Bielema said. "He has seen the light going

into his senior year."

Junior Elijah Hodge (6-1, 227) is the incumbent at middle linebacker

after making 11 starts and posting 67 tackles, but he won't have an

easy time keeping his job. When Hodge missed some spring ball with

knee trouble, redshirt sophomore Culmer St. Jean (6-1, 228) performed

well enough to make it an even competition going into the fall. St.

Jean started twice last fall (Illinois and Minnesota) and posted 11 of

his 17 tackles in those games.

Even redshirt junior Jaevery McFadden (6-3, 220), ostensibly listed as

Casillas' backup, is making a job at becoming the Mike linebacker. He

has caused two fumbles in limited playing time.

"We'll play the best three guys," Bielema said.

Sophomore Blake Sorensen (6-1, 217) begins fall ball as Levy's top

backup. He posted 14 tackles last season, nearly all of them on

special teams. Redshirt freshman Kevin Rouse (6-0, 227) is yet another

blossoming prospect who could turn up in the middle.

The rest of the linebacking corps focuses on special teams: Fifth-year

seniors Joshua Neal (5-10, 245) and Ryan Flasch (6-1, 220), junior

Erik Prather (6-3, 212) and redshirt freshman Tony Megna (6-0, 199).

DEFENSIVE BACKS



When the 2007 season came to a close, Wisconsin had a chance to retain

all of its starters in the secondary. Then All-Big Ten cornerback Jack

Ikegwuonu decided to leave for the NFL a year early, which wound up

backfiring when he wrecked his knee shortly after the deadline to

return to school.

By injuring his knee, though, Ikegwuonu merely maintained solidarity

with several of his ex-teammates. Fellow cornerback Allen Langford

(5-11, 189), who enters this season with 31 career starts, had his

season cut three games short because of a torn ACL. Then Langford's

replacement, sophomore Aaron Henry (6-0, 190), started the final two

regular-season games only to tear his ACL during practice leading up

to the Outback Bowl.

Langford and Henry should be ready to go this fall, but there's no

guarantee they'll be the starters. Because both missed spring ball,

redshirt freshman Mario Goins (6-1, 186) took advantage of the extra

reps to claim the right corner job ahead of Langford going into fall

practices. Meanwhile, there also appears to be an unanticipated

shakeup at the safeties.

While ball-hawking junior Shane Carter (6-2, 202) has switched from

free safety to strong, even though he led the Big Ten with seven

interceptions last year, redshirt sophomore Jay Valai (5-9, 197) took

over the top spot at free safety despite seeing brief action in just

three games last fall. Valai's ascension puts junior Aubrey Pleasant

(6-1, 198), who started all 13 games at strong safety last year but

struggled with his tackling, with the second string going into the

fall.

"I think [Jay] and Aubrey both, they've improved quite a bit," Bielema

told the Badger Herald. "I think Aubrey from a year ago to where he is

right now and Jay with the momentum of the way he played in the bowl

game, it's a classic case [of good competition]."

Redshirt sophomore Niles Brinkley (5-10, 177), who played so little

last fall he posted no tackles, heads into the fall as Henry's top

backup, while redshirt junior Chris Maragos (6-0, 189) backs up Carter

at strong safety. Maragos sat out last year after transferring from

Western Michigan, where he started his career as a walk on wideout.

Junior Josh Nettles (5-10, 175) posted an interception last year

against Indiana. Redshirt junior Prince Moody (5-11, 190) has yet to

make a collegiate tackle, while classmate Wil-liam Hartmann (5-11,

197) owns one career stop. Redshirt freshman Otis Merrill (5-11, 175)

had the prep resume to play immediately, but he redshirted because of

a shoulder injury. Freshman Adam Hampton (5-11, 184) also redshirted.

PUNTERS



Just as the Badgers lost a long-time valued starter at kicker, they

must replace four-year veteran Ken DeBauche at punter. While DeBauche

had to move along (he signed a free-agent contract with Green Bay),

his name might live on.

Redshirt freshman Brad DeBauche (6-2, 218), a walk on and Ken's

brother, was the team's unopposed punter during spring drills.

However, that won't remain the case this fall.

Incoming freshman Bradley Nortman (6-3, 210), who committed initially

to Minnesota, will compete immediately for the job. As a senior, he

punted 24 times for a 39-yard average, including 13 inside the 20.

SPECIAL TEAMS



In sophomore David Gilreath, the Badgers boast a game-breaker who will

return kicks and punts again this year. Gilreath earned preseason

acclaim after finishing 14th in the country last fall with a 14.0

average on punt returns. Gilreath also averaged 23.0 yards per kick

return.

"He's pretty special," Bielema said.

Fifth-year senior Dave Peck (6-5, 249), who served as the Badgers'

short snapper the last two years, will add long-snapping duties this

year as he replaces three-year vet Steve Johnson.

BLUE RIBBON ANALYSIS



Grading the Wisconsin Badgers

Unit

Grade

Offense

Bkknd

Special teams

B

Defense

Bkknd

Intangibles

A-



Wisconsin enters Bret Bielema's third season riding a 14-game winning

streak at Camp Randall Stadium. Only Oklahoma boasts a longer active

streak.

Why does that matter? Because each of the three teams that figure to

be Wisconsin's top challengers for the Big Ten title -- Ohio State,

Penn State and Illinois -- must play on the Badgers' home field in

October.

But first, Wisconsin must hurdle a tricky nonconference road trip to

Fresno State. The Bulldogs went 9-4 last year and could well be a

preseason Top 25 squad.

If Wisconsin negotiates that trap successfully, it has a bye week

before launching into the Big Ten schedule with a trip to Michigan.

That's an opportune time for a bye.

For the most comprehensive previews available on all Division I-A

teams, order the "Bible" of college football, the 2008 Blue Ribbon

College Football Yearbook, at

1-866-805-BALL (2255).



Team preview: WisconsinBlue Ribbon College Football YearbookEditor's Note: ESPN Insider has teamed with Blue Ribbon CollegeFootball Yearbook to provide a comprehensive look at all Division I-Ateams. To order the complete 2008 edition of Blue Ribbon CollegeFootball Yearbook, visit < www.blueribbonyearbook.com or call1-866-805-BALL (2255).(All information as of June 20, 2008)COACH AND PROGRAMThere's only one Big Ten school that has played in a bowl game on NewYear's Day or later four seasons running. That's a good thing. A markof consistency. A coach can stamp that statement on every page of arecruiting guide and sell the heck out of it.But for Wisconsin, earning nine regular-season wins and ringing in2008 at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla., just didn't cut it.Not after ringing in 2007... and 2006 ... and 2005 ... in Florida ateither the Capital One or Outback Bowl.Not after starting the 2007 season as the nation's No. 7 team in theAssociated Press poll and moving up to No. 5 with a 5-0 start -- onlyto fall so hard and so fast that Wisconsin wasn't included in theoriginal Bowl Championship Series Top 25 two weeks later.Not even after factoring in a legitimate alibi: Starter after starterwent down with injuries -- many of them of the season-ending variety.So while many programs would have been content to be playing inFlorida on New Year's Day against Tennessee, the Badgers' 21-17 lossseemed to encapsulate their autumn of discontent.With Wisconsin on the march for the winning score, senior quarterbackTyler Donovan's jump-ball pass to senior Paul Hubbard was interceptedat the goal line with 28 seconds to go."It was a frustrating year," said coach Bret Bielema, who embarks uponhis third year. "But we had interviews with all of our players inJanuary and February and got it out of our system. We're eager to getback on track."Here's where the irony comes in: Getting back on track might requirethe Badgers to ring in another New Year in Florida. With the 2009 BCStitle game being played on Jan. 8 at Dolphin Stadium, there's alegitimate chance the nation's No. 1 and No. 2 teams will get to Miamiby New Year's Eve.And, yes, there's a legitimate chance Wisconsin could turn out to beone of those two teams.The Badgers retain 17 starters from their 9-4 team, including all ofthe pieces necessary to boast a merciless rushing attack. In additionto welcoming back four offensive linemen -- including one four-yearstarter and two three-year starters -- the Badgers feature abottomless well of running backs.Prized redshirt freshman John Clay has the size, speed and resume tochallenge for a starting job at many schools, but he starts the fallin Madison as the fourth-stringer. That's how it goes when junior P.J.Hill (1,212 yards, 14 touchdowns), sophomore Zach Brown (568 yards,five touchdowns) and junior Lance Smith-Williams (429 yards, threetouchdowns) are also on your side.As for the other side of the ball at Wisconsin, six members of thefront seven are back. So is safety Shane Carter, whose seveninterceptions led the Big Ten last fall. But Bielema showed shortlyafter the Outback Bowl that he wouldn't be content with his eightreturning defensive starters making the normal amount of offseasonimprovement. He fired co-defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, who hadbeen in charge of play calling, other game day responsibilities andaddressing the defense during the week, and gave co-coordinator DaveDoeren the whole job."Dave had been in more of a secondary role," Bielema said. "I justreally felt Dave was in a position to take us another step forward."Bielema and Doeren also shuffled the coaching responsibilities ondefense, which ultimately concluded with former Pittsburgh assistantCharles Partridge taking Hankwitz' spot on staff and taking on thedefensive linemen. The newly re-jiggered defensive staff then spent agood part of the offseason scattered across the country learning somenew tricks."We felt we really needed to get better against the spread," Bielemasaid. "College coaches are a lot more willing to share with each other[than pro coaches]. Our defensive staff probably visited with about 12defensive staffs. "You can't solve everything because everybody'sspread is different. Purdue doesn't run the same kind of spread asIndiana, which doesn't run the same kind as Northwestern, which isdifferent than Illinois. But there are things you can do from game togame no matter who you're playing."QUARTERBACKSFor the second year in a row, Bielema and offensive coordinator PaulChryst have elected not to anoint their starting quarterback until theBadgers wade hip-deep into fall practice. Fifth-year senior AllanEvridge (6-2, 212) and redshirt junior Dustin Sherer (6-4, 213) arethe finalists in the competition to replace the graduated TylerDonovan."The big thing for me is, when you've got a guy who's going to bestarting for the first time ever, it's good to have competition aslong as possible," said Bielema, who would like to choose the startertwo weeks before the Aug. 30 opener against Akron.Technically, one of the finalists wouldn't be starting for the firsttime. Evridge, shortly before transferring to Wisconsin, started sixgames for Kansas State in 2005. The left-hander completed 102-of-213passes for 1,365 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Healso rushed for 203 yards and four scores. After serving his redshirtyear in 2006, Evridge finished runner-up to Donovan in last year'sderby. He got to throw just 12 passes last fall, completing five for66 yards.If someone has an edge going into fall ball, it's Evridge."Evridge has shown at times to be the No. 1 guy," Bielema said. "Butat times, he regresses.""Allan has moments where he's good," Chryst said. "He has a good levelof football awareness. He's played in games. That counts forsomething. He has plenty of arm strength, and he's athletic enough todo some of the same things we did with Tyler. His biggest thing isconsistency."That last statement is important because here's Chryst's overall takeon the competition: "The biggest thing that will decide it isconsistent play."Sherer hasn't had a chance to prove his consistency in games. He tookone snap last fall and went 0-for-3 with an interception in 2006."[Evridge and Sherer] are different guys, but what you'd do with themis very similar," Chryst said. "Both got a ton of work with the firstgroup in the spring, so though Dustin is limited in game experience,he's been involved with the offense and taken a lot of reps."There are three other scholarship quarterbacks in the program tryingto move up the charts and get in the picture with the top two.Redshirt sophomore Scott Tolzien (6-3, 200) is closest to getting intothe mix."He's a little less mobile than Allan and Dustin," Chryst said. "He'smore along the lines of John Stocco. The thing I like about him, insome ways he's the most consistent. This spring was when he truly gotsome work. We saw some progress."Redshirt freshman James Stallons (6-5, 172) has his selling points as well."He's kind of like a Jim Sorgi. Taller, lankier, a pro-stylequarterback. In many ways, he's our purest thrower. I'm excited to seehim develop."Then there's freshman Curt Phillips (6-3, 215), a Kingsport, Tenn.,native who caused a stir by finishing high school early and enrollingat Wisconsin in January. That enabled him to take part in spring ball.Phillips piled up 2,263 passing yards, 1,885 rushing yards and 57touchdowns in his senior year."He'll be the first to admit he has a long way to go," Chryst said."He realizes what a guy has to do. I thought he did a really good jobof adjusting.""It was really good for him to get in here," Bielema said. "The firsttwo weeks, it was just an overload of football. The last two weeks, hereally settled in."RUNNING BACKSIn his first two seasons at Wisconsin, junior tailback P.J. Hill(5-11, 236) piled up 2,805 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. Inhis spare time, he caught 32 passes for 286 yards and two more scores.He's on pace to become the second-leading rusher in UW history, whichisn't too shabby considering he has to share the same record book asNCAA career leader Ron Dayne.But Wisconsin has so many thoroughbreds in its stable, there's noguarantee Hill will be the starter when the Badgers line up againstAkron on Aug. 30."We have four very, very capable running backs," Bielema said."Everyone knows P.J.'s name, but a guy I've been impressed with isZach Brown."In fact, Brown and Hill finished spring ball as co-starters onBielema's depth chart. Brown (5-11, 207), a sophomore, started thefinal four games after Hill injured his leg against Ohio State. Herushed for 450 yards and four scores in those games and finished with568 yards and five touchdowns overall."I'm extremely impressed with him," Chryst said. "He's serious aboutit. He's a heck of a complete back, and he's just finishing his firstlap. If he can make a good jump, just like any first-year guy to hissecond year. ..."Then it might be harder for junior Lance Smith-Williams (5-10, 208)and redshirt freshman John Clay (6-2, 237) to get as many touches asthey deserve. The speedy Smith-Williams rushed for 429 yards and threetouchdowns last fall despite being limited to home games because of acourt order that's no longer in effect. Perhaps because of theon-again, off-again nature of his season, Smith-Williams has yet toshow his coaches the consistency they'd prefer."He's an incredibly talented back," Chryst said. "He provides a realgood changeup. Athletically, you want him on the field against thebest teams."Clay, one of the finer schoolboy runners the state of Wisconsin hasturned out, received lots of reps in the spring."He's a heck of a big-guy changeup," Chryst said.With Brown, Smith-Williams and Clay chasing his tail, Hill kicked itup a notch during the spring. Apparently he's not ready to give up theNo. 1 spot."P.J.'s our most complete back," Bielema said. "He had his best spring.""You've gotta start with P.J.," Chryst said. "But I think there'senough football there for everyone."Or at least for three guys. Because Brown and Smith-Williams stillhave their redshirt years, Bielema hinted one could sit out thisseason to save them for a bigger role down the road."If it comes to that," Chryst said, "we're lucky to have that problem."The Badgers, who employ a fullback more often than most teams thesedays, boast a pair of fifth-year seniors at the position in returningstarter Chris Pressley (6-1, 259) and Bill Rentmeester (6-1, 248)."For us to have a good season, we need them to play their best,"Chryst said. "They're similar guys -- big thumpers. We ask them to bephysical, but we want to broaden their job description a little bit.We did some stuff in the spring; we wanted to look at them in thethrowing game.''WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDSThe Badgers don't have any seniors to lead their wide receiving corps.Their 12 returning receivers (counting redshirt freshmen) caught agrand total of 30 passes for 461 yards and a touchown last year. Inshort, Wisconsin has several big questions at wideout. But they'll beeasier to answer them with help from the exclamation points that arethe Badgers' tight ends."I like to think there's flexibility within the offensive system,"Chryst said. "We're not reinventing the wheel. But obviously, a lot ofwhat we do revolves around the tight ends."In senior Travis Beckum (6-4, 231) and junior Garrett Graham (6-4,237), Wisconsin boasts the best set of tight ends in the country.Beckum, who briefly contemplated turning pro a year early, was afinalist for the John Mackey Award that goes to the nation's besttight end after catching 75 passes for 982 yards and six scores.If Beckum snags 67 passes this fall -- one less than his average overthe last two seasons -- then he'll become the most-prolific passcatcher in Wisconsin history. Graham, meanwhile, served as Wisconsin'sNo. 2 receiver last year with 30 catches for 328 yards and fourscores."At first glance, Garrett plays more on the line and Travis is more ofa guy who moves around," Chryst said. "But Travis lines up at tightend about two-thirds of the time while Garrett has lined up everywhereexcept quarterback and O-line. Everyone here knows Garrett's worth.He's a really good football player."Junior Mickey Turner (6-4, 240) is a versatile tight end who earnedcrucial reps during the spring while Beckum and Graham sat out withinjuries that won't affect them in the fall. Sophomore Lance Kendricks(6-4, 227) switched from receiver to tight end last fall, whichsuggests he could be the next Badger on the Beckum track. Redshirtfreshman Rob Korslin (6-5, 247) is more of a traditional tight endwhile freshman Jake Byrne (6-5, 254) came to school a semester earlyto get a jump on fulfilling his potential."He's got a chance to be a good player,' Chryst said.Meanwhile, though the Badgers don't have much experience at receiver,two guys jumped to the forefront during spring ball. Sophomore KyleJefferson (6-5, 175), who became a starter at midseason after seniorLuke Swan suffered a career-ending hamstring injury, finished with 26catches for 412 yards and two touchdowns. He'll probably be joined inthe starting lineup by sophomore David Gilreath (5-11, 158), whocaught just one pass last fall but made a name for himself as theBadgers' punt and kick returner."If we're going to be good, we need them to be good," Chryst said."Gilreath is probably our fastest receiver. He has good ball skills.Jefferson just kept coming on last fall."Sophomore Isaac Anderson (5-11, 176) redshirted last year due tohamstring problems, but he caught five passes as a freshman. Ifbloodlines count for anything, his father, Melvin, caught passes worth1,265 yards at Minnesota and his mother, Lisa, ran track for theGophers.Speaking of bloodlines, redshirt freshman Nick Toon (6-3, 214) shouldbe someone to watch this fall. His father, Al, caught 19 touchdownpasses during his years at Wisconsin before becoming a first-roundpick in the 1985 NFL draft. Nick Toon spent his redshirt year adding20 pounds of muscle.After catching six passes as a freshman and showing promise, juniorXavier Harris (5-11, 182) caught two passes for 30 yards last year,though he was hampered by lingering injuries.Sophomore Daven Jones (6-1, 200), who caught one pass last year,showed progress during the spring. Junior Elijah "T.J." Theus (6-2,184) and sophomore Maurice Moore (5-11, 167) are the only otherscholarship recruits among the returning receivers.OFFENSIVE LINEHere's an indication of how experienced and how strong Wisconsin'sline expects to be this fall. The Badgers boast the nation's No. 1line recruit from 2007 in redshirt freshman Josh Oglesby (6-7, 328)and a 2005 USA Today All-American in junior Jake Bscherer (6-7, 294)-- and they have to wait their turn to get on the field."I think the beauty of this group is their strength in numbers,"offensive coordinator Paul Chryst said. "The fun thing about thisgroup? They know who they are and know what they're doing."Fifth-year senior Kraig Urbik (6-6, 332) is receiving the mostpreseason acclaim. Urbik, who has started 39 straight games, returnsto right guard after finishing last season at right tackle for injuredEric Vanden Heuvel (6-7, 324). Vanden Heuvel, who had made 23 straightstarts at right tackle before hurting his foot, has healed and isready to roll.So is senior left guard Andy Kemp (6-6, 315), who owned a streak of 20straight starts before breaking his hand and missing three games.Bielema believes Urbik, Vanden Heuvel and Kemp are too equally skilledto proclaim one better than another, a good sign when you considersince Urbik has reaped consistent preseason All-Big Ten recognition.Chryst acknowledges Urbik as the line's leader in one breath, but usesthe next one to suggest his younger starters are the superiorathletes. Sophomore left tackle Gabe Carimi (6-8, 301) started all 13games last year and made big strides throughout."He may be our best prospect down the road," Chryst said. "He'sextremely athletic. I love the way he goes about his business."Sophomore John Moffitt (6-4, 323) will be the only new starter of thiscrew, but Marcus Coleman's successor at center gained valuableexperience during the latter half of 2007. Moffitt started the finalsix games, albeit at left guard, to fill the gaps created when Kempand Vanden Heuvel suffered their injuries."He's got a lot of ability," Chryst said.If there's any downside to Wisconsin's line, it's the lack of depth.The Badgers finished spring ball with just nine O-linemen, two ofwhich have never played a collegiate snap. Oglesby, pegged as thenation's top lineman coming out of Milwaukee, and Bscherer areregarded as up-and-coming tackles."They're getting better. There's so much to the position," Chrystsaid. "Josh has a ton of ability. For us, he's doing well. He's rightwhere you'd want him to be."Redshirt sophomore Bill Nagy (6-4, 300) is the top sub inside. Heappeared in five games last fall and Chryst says he wouldn't hesitateto play him. Jake Current (6-4, 278) skipped his final high schoolsemester in order to get a start on practice. He's also viewed as afuture center or guard.KICKERSJust in case anyone wasn't clear on Taylor Mehlhaff's skill as akicker, the New Orleans Saints clarified matters by making Mehlhaffthe first kicker picked in the 2008 NFL draft.Mehlhaff, a three-year starter who went in the sixth round to theSaints, finished his career as Wisconsin's No. 2 all-time scorer with295 points.Anticipating Mehlhaff's graduation, Bielema brought in three-starkicker Philip Welch (6-3, 190) last year. Welch redshirted in thefall, then began his competition against junior walk on Matt Fischer(5-11, 179). Their competition resumes in the fall with Welch owningthe edge.Welch was a second-team USA Today All-American after his senior seasonat Fort Collins (Colo.) High School in 2006. He set a state recordwith 19 field goals, connecting on 17-of-20 inside 50 yards and twoothers from 56 and 51. Eighty-five percent of his kickoffs resulted intouchbacks.DEFENSIVE LINEWisconsin's training room was filled to bursting during the first sixmonths of 2008 -- and that would have been the case if only defensivelinemen were allowed in for treatment.To put another way, it'd be far easier to list the defensive linemenwho managed to stay healthy throughout the spring.Senior defensive end Matt Shaughnessy (6-6, 253), a second-teamAll-Big Ten pick and Wisconsin's defensive MVP last year, thought hewould be among the few and the proud. But in the waning moments ofWisconsin's final practice before its spring game, as if to prove nodefensive linemen was immune from the injury bug, Shaughnessy brokehis leg.The good news? The young man who piled up 18 tackles for loss and fivesacks in 2007 should be cleared to play in time for fall camp. Barringany summertime calamities, Shaughnessy should be the last lineman toround back into shape. Fifth-year defensive tackle Jason Chapman (6-4,285), who missed the final three games last year after tearing up hisknee, was on a rehabilitation pace that would allow him to take partin summer workouts. The same for fifth-year senior Mike Newkirk (6-3,264), who started all 13 games last year but went out early in springball with a shoulder injury. The fourth projected starter, juniordefensive end O'Brien Schofield (6-3, 232), broke his hand but tapedit up so he could keep practicing. If all four of these show up onAug. 30 in good health and ill temper, the Badgers should have one ofthe Big Ten's best lines. Chapman, who has 31 career starts and 7.5sacks on his resume, and Newkirk, who owns six career sacks, makeWisconsin strong up the middle."Jason has one of the quickest first steps I've ever seen," Bielemasaid. "He's hungry, very serious. And Mike, we did a disservice to himlast year starting him at defensive end. They're both going to havegreat years."Because of injury and other issues, Newkirk started the first 10 gamesat defensive end last fall before moving inside when Chapman injuredhis knee. When Newkirk moved inside, that gave precocious pass-rusherKirk DeCremer (6-5, 230) a chance to play more. The redshirtsophomore, who started the Badgers' final two games, wound up with ateam-high 5.5 sacks. Of course, in keeping with the line's theme,DeCremer missed spring ball after undergoing back surgery.DeCremer was listed behind Shaughnessy on Wisconsin's post-springdepth chart, while junior-college transfer Dan Moore (6-2, 270) ownedthe spot behind Schofield at the other end. Moore injured his kneemidway through spring ball, but he should be ready for the fall.Junior Jeff Stehle (6-6, 290) and red-hirt freshman Patrick Butrym(6-4, 264) head into fall practices as the top backups at tackle.Junior Dan Cascone (6-3, 288) missed spring ball with a bad shoulder,while sophomore tackle Brandon Hoey (6-5, 278) sat with a back injuryand sophomore Ricky Garner (6-5, 232) also spent some time on thesidelines. These woes forced Wisconsin to turn sophomore offensivelineman Kenny Jones (6-2, 265) into a defensive tackle. Redshirtfreshmen Jasper Grimes (6-2, 285) and Louis Nzegwu (6-3, 228) alsoearned extra reps because of all the injuries.LINEBACKERSIt only seems like Wisconsin's linebackers have been around since theturn of the century. Senior weak-side linebacker Jonathan Casillas(6-2, 226) has started the last 26 games and piled up some solidnumbers. After leading the Badgers in tackles for loss as a sophomore(12.5), he paced them in total tackles with 96 last fall.Senior strong-side linebacker DeAndre Levy (6-3, 228), perhaps bestknown for crashing into Penn State legend Joe Paterno on the sidelinein 2006, also owns 26 consecutive starts. Levy posted perhaps theteam's most versatile stat line last fall -- 70 tackles, 10 tacklesfor loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries andtwo passes de-fended. Casillas and Levy are both All-Big Tencandidates, though Bielema was especially impressed by Levy's springperformance."He played his best ball," Bielema said. "He has seen the light goinginto his senior year."Junior Elijah Hodge (6-1, 227) is the incumbent at middle linebackerafter making 11 starts and posting 67 tackles, but he won't have aneasy time keeping his job. When Hodge missed some spring ball withknee trouble, redshirt sophomore Culmer St. Jean (6-1, 228) performedwell enough to make it an even competition going into the fall. St.Jean started twice last fall (Illinois and Minnesota) and posted 11 ofhis 17 tackles in those games.Even redshirt junior Jaevery McFadden (6-3, 220), ostensibly listed asCasillas' backup, is making a job at becoming the Mike linebacker. Hehas caused two fumbles in limited playing time."We'll play the best three guys," Bielema said.Sophomore Blake Sorensen (6-1, 217) begins fall ball as Levy's topbackup. He posted 14 tackles last season, nearly all of them onspecial teams. Redshirt freshman Kevin Rouse (6-0, 227) is yet anotherblossoming prospect who could turn up in the middle.The rest of the linebacking corps focuses on special teams: Fifth-yearseniors Joshua Neal (5-10, 245) and Ryan Flasch (6-1, 220), juniorErik Prather (6-3, 212) and redshirt freshman Tony Megna (6-0, 199).DEFENSIVE BACKSWhen the 2007 season came to a close, Wisconsin had a chance to retainall of its starters in the secondary. Then All-Big Ten cornerback JackIkegwuonu decided to leave for the NFL a year early, which wound upbackfiring when he wrecked his knee shortly after the deadline toreturn to school.By injuring his knee, though, Ikegwuonu merely maintained solidaritywith several of his ex-teammates. Fellow cornerback Allen Langford(5-11, 189), who enters this season with 31 career starts, had hisseason cut three games short because of a torn ACL. Then Langford'sreplacement, sophomore Aaron Henry (6-0, 190), started the final tworegular-season games only to tear his ACL during practice leading upto the Outback Bowl.Langford and Henry should be ready to go this fall, but there's noguarantee they'll be the starters. Because both missed spring ball,redshirt freshman Mario Goins (6-1, 186) took advantage of the extrareps to claim the right corner job ahead of Langford going into fallpractices. Meanwhile, there also appears to be an unanticipatedshakeup at the safeties.While ball-hawking junior Shane Carter (6-2, 202) has switched fromfree safety to strong, even though he led the Big Ten with seveninterceptions last year, redshirt sophomore Jay Valai (5-9, 197) tookover the top spot at free safety despite seeing brief action in justthree games last fall. Valai's ascension puts junior Aubrey Pleasant(6-1, 198), who started all 13 games at strong safety last year butstruggled with his tackling, with the second string going into thefall."I think [Jay] and Aubrey both, they've improved quite a bit," Bielematold the Badger Herald. "I think Aubrey from a year ago to where he isright now and Jay with the momentum of the way he played in the bowlgame, it's a classic case [of good competition]."Redshirt sophomore Niles Brinkley (5-10, 177), who played so littlelast fall he posted no tackles, heads into the fall as Henry's topbackup, while redshirt junior Chris Maragos (6-0, 189) backs up Carterat strong safety. Maragos sat out last year after transferring fromWestern Michigan, where he started his career as a walk on wideout.Junior Josh Nettles (5-10, 175) posted an interception last yearagainst Indiana. Redshirt junior Prince Moody (5-11, 190) has yet tomake a collegiate tackle, while classmate Wil-liam Hartmann (5-11,197) owns one career stop. Redshirt freshman Otis Merrill (5-11, 175)had the prep resume to play immediately, but he redshirted because ofa shoulder injury. Freshman Adam Hampton (5-11, 184) also redshirted.PUNTERSJust as the Badgers lost a long-time valued starter at kicker, theymust replace four-year veteran Ken DeBauche at punter. While DeBauchehad to move along (he signed a free-agent contract with Green Bay),his name might live on.Redshirt freshman Brad DeBauche (6-2, 218), a walk on and Ken'sbrother, was the team's unopposed punter during spring drills.However, that won't remain the case this fall.Incoming freshman Bradley Nortman (6-3, 210), who committed initiallyto Minnesota, will compete immediately for the job. As a senior, hepunted 24 times for a 39-yard average, including 13 inside the 20.SPECIAL TEAMSIn sophomore David Gilreath, the Badgers boast a game-breaker who willreturn kicks and punts again this year. Gilreath earned preseasonacclaim after finishing 14th in the country last fall with a 14.0average on punt returns. Gilreath also averaged 23.0 yards per kickreturn."He's pretty special," Bielema said.Fifth-year senior Dave Peck (6-5, 249), who served as the Badgers'short snapper the last two years, will add long-snapping duties thisyear as he replaces three-year vet Steve Johnson.BLUE RIBBON ANALYSISGrading the Wisconsin BadgersUnitGradeOffenseBkkndSpecial teamsDefenseBkkndIntangiblesA-Wisconsin enters Bret Bielema's third season riding a 14-game winningstreak at Camp Randall Stadium. Only Oklahoma boasts a longer activestreak.Why does that matter? Because each of the three teams that figure tobe Wisconsin's top challengers for the Big Ten title -- Ohio State,Penn State and Illinois -- must play on the Badgers' home field inOctober.But first, Wisconsin must hurdle a tricky nonconference road trip toFresno State. The Bulldogs went 9-4 last year and could well be apreseason Top 25 squad.If Wisconsin negotiates that trap successfully, it has a bye weekbefore launching into the Big Ten schedule with a trip to Michigan.That's an opportune time for a bye.For the most comprehensive previews available on all Division I-Ateams, order the "Bible" of college football, the 2008 Blue RibbonCollege Football Yearbook, at www.blueribbonyearbook.com or call1-866-805-BALL (2255).







