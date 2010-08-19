Are you ready for some Badger football?

The early pre-season polls show Wisconsin as a top 15 seed, though they do find themselves ranked behind conference-mates Ohio State and Iowa.

The Badgers will have to find ways to step and overcome last season's mistakes if they are going to be a contender in the Big Ten or nationally.

Special Teams were of specific trouble and concern last season and will desperately need to be addressed if Wisconsin wants to find itself in the national discussion.

Fullback John Clay's name has been thrown around as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy. Clay was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year at the end of last season after positing 1517 yards rushing and 18 TDs - league highs.

However, the road to the Heisman isn't an easy one and will likely include last year's winner, Alabama's Mark Ingram, as well as pre-season Big Ten Offensive Player of the year, Ohio State's Terrelle Pryor.

Eight Badgers have been named to pre-season Award watch lists

Chris Borland, sophomore linebacker -- Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award.

Gabe Carimi, senior left tackle -- Rotary Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy.

John Clay, junior tailback -- Walter Camp Award and Maxwell Award.

Lance Kendricks, senior tight end -- Rotary Lombardi Award

John Moffitt, senior guard -- Rotary Lombardi Award.

Josh Oglesby, junior right tackle -- Outland Trophy.

Scott Tolzien, senior quarterback -- Maxwell Award, Manning Award, Davey O’Brien Award and Unitas Golden Arm Award.

J.J. Watt, junior defensive end -- Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott Trophy.

The injury bug has hitten the team hard, with Jay Valai being the newest addition to the ever-growing list. Linebackers Mike Taylor and Blake Sorensen, guard Kevin Zeitler and DT Jordan Kohout are all out with various leg injuries.