SI says Brewers have had the best draft history over the past 10 years

This is a very cool breakdown on SI.com of each MLB team's draft history over the past 10 years. It's even cooler that the Brewers are ranked number one and are given props for being the prime example of how to build a club through the draft (thank you Jack Z!). I've posted the criteria they used and the first three teams:
We examined each pick for every team over the past 10 years, amounting to nearly 15,000 selections, in an effort to identify the teams that are the most successful at uncovering talent in the annual amateur entry draft. We then categorized them by how far those players have advanced in their careers, and used those relative degrees of success to determine each team's rank. Some of the most interesting findings are shown in the table below.
In addition to the current players selected over that time span, we also identify a number of other notable tidbits:
|Picks
|MLB
|Steal
|Bust
|Unsigned
|Traded/Cut
|489
|29
|Manny Parra
(42nd round, 2001)
|Mike Jones
|Hunter Pence
|Dana Eveland
-
Current Key Players: Prince Fielder, Corey Hart, J.J. Hardy, Manny Parra, Rickie Weeks, Ryan Braun, Yovani Gallardo (pictured)
Lowdown: The prime example of a good team built through the draft. Seven of Milwaukee's current top 10 in RBIs are homegrown, as is the ace of the rotation.
|Picks
|MLB
|Steal
|Bust
|Unsigned
|Traded/Cut
|502
|37
|Kevin Youkilis
(8th round, 2001)
|Rick Asadoorian
|Pedro Alvarez
|Freddy Sanchez
-
Current Key Players: Youkilis, Jonathan Papelbon (pictured), Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, Manny Delcarmen
Lowdown: Boston's system is dripping with young stars (Youkilis, Pedroia, Papelbon) and a seemingly never-ending supply of live arms.
|Picks
|MLB
|Steal
|Bust
|Unsigned
|Traded/Cut
|479
|29
|Ryan Howard
(5th round, 2001)
|Greg Golson
|Joe Saunders
|Michael Bourn
-
Current Key Players: Howard, Chase Utley (pictured), Cole Hamels, Brett Myers, J.A. Happ
Lowdown: Few teams can match the talent the Phils have cobbled together on draft day over the last 10 years, including MVPs of the NL (Howard) and World Series (Hamels).