No Soup for You?

With the signing on Doug Davis, the Brewers now have six starting pitchers on their roster - Dave Bush, Davis, Yovani Gallardo, Manny Parra, Jeff Suppan and Randy Wolf. Since the rotation is only give guys, someone clearly has to go.

Does this mean we're finally clear of the dreaded Soup-start?

According to Adam McCalvy, GM Doug Melvin said, "Players help make these decisions." I assume Melvin's saying their performances will help determine who makes the starting rotation.

The biggest variable and the guy standing in the way of a Soup-less existance is Parra. He's been so eradic that there's no way you can put his name permanently in the rotation.

The other problem is that I find it hard to believe that Soup's large contract will allow the Brewers to let him ride the pine. He's notorious for needing an inning or two to warm, so I don't see how we can trust him to come out of the bullpen.

Don't forget, too, that the Brewers went into Spring Training two years ago with seven (I think) SP on the roster and injuries brought them down to the needed five. Soup is basically our protection in case of injury or a Turnbow-style breakdown by Parra.