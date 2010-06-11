Suppan to head back to St Louis?

According to Adam McCalvy, "Suppan, the veteran right-hander released by the Brewers on Monday, is close to finalizing deal with the Cardinals and could join the team this weekend in Phoenix. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported that the parameters of a deal were in place, and Suppan's agent, Scott Leventhal, confirmed it to MLB.com. " From what I'm reading, they've agreed to terms but don't have room on the 40-man roster, so the deal can't be announced until room is made. If he does sign, the Cardinals will take over $400,000 (league minimum) of the $10 million the Brewers owe Suppan for this season