Texts from yesterday's Badger game

Really odd decision by Fresno to stay in the huddle until 14 secs left on play clock to start 2nd OT. Really rushed snap bobbled ends in INT.
Posted by Nicole at 2:29 PM
Beautiful diving catch by Toon in OT. Cmon Defense!
Posted by Nicole at 2:16 PM
The odds that the Badgers can hold Fresno St here seem lnw.
Posted by Nicole at 2:09 PM
May be pessimistic but I dont like UWs chances in OT!
Posted by Nicole at 2:08 PM
First offensive play from scrimmage in each half Badgers got a delay of game. Sweet
Posted by Nicole at 12:51 PM
The probability for embarrassment here is high!
Posted by Nicole at 11:44 AM
Oh Madison, how I love thee. Guy behind me's shirt says "Water covers 2/3 of the Earth. Bucky's wang covers the rest."
