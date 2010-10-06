Some thoughts on Macha

I have always found myself very apathetic about Macha. I could never muster the energy to hate him, as I did Yost. And he never struck me as remotely likable.

He never seemed to warrant strong emotions. While you could always count on Yost for a good rant at an ump, it was an event is Ken left the dugout. Yost was combative with reporters while Macha often seemed resigned. Yost was half a step from a heart attack, Macha was half a step from comatose.

It's understandable that Macha's demeanor was appealing to management after Yost, but it seems like they went too far past center.

A few years ago, reporters couldn't seem to stop talking about the clubhouse demeanor and chemistry of this club. Where were those stories this season?

Macha put a damper on all the good things about this club and seemed to bring out the worst in some of his players.

I thought his post-firing answers to J-S's Anthony Witrado were very telling:

Macha also acknowledged his trying relationships with stars Ryan Braun and Prince Fielder...

If the effort wasn’t reciprocated, then there’s not a whole lot I can do about it. You can’t force guys to do that,” Macha said. “Some guys were open to discussion and some guys weren’t, I guess, but that’s the same with every club.

“I talked a lot to Ryan, almost every day, but he does his own thing. He’s going to do what he wants to do.

When you can't be on the same page with the team's superstars, your tenure isn't going to last very long.