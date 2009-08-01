Trade Deadline (to be updated as the day goes on)

Jack Z is cleaning house out in Seattle. Apparently the Brewers didn’t offer the right pieces, because Jarrod Washburn was for sale. He just went to Detroit for rookie left-hander Luke French and pitching prospect Mauricio Robles.

Mike Burns recalled from Nashville.

Melvin on team flight to San Diego - likely no other moves imminent.

The Twins got Orlando Cabrera and cash from Oakland in exchange for minor leaguer Tyler Ladendorf.

White Sox get Jake Peavy from San Diego for LFP Aaron Poreda and Clayton Richard and RHP Dexter Carter and Adam Russell.

Scott Rolen is reportedly heading from Toronto to Cincinnati. This was a last minute deal and Rolen would have to approve because of his no-trade clause. Reports say the Blue Jays are getting Edwin Encarnacion and a minor leaguer.

Just to make the craziness of today complete, the Red Sox seem to have sent Adam LaRoche back to the Atlanta Braves. LaRoche was a Brave in 2006 and is now returning to be their first baseman. The BoSox received Casey Kotchman in the deal.