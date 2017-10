Phillies land Cliff Lee

Philadelphia got Cliff Lee and OF Ben Francisco from Cleveland in exchange for four minor leaguers - a single-A RH, and a triple-A pitcher, catcher and SS.

The deal is pending medicals.

Seattle and Pittsburgh in 7-player deal

The Mariners got SS Jack Wilson and pitcher Ian Snell and the Pirates received Ronny Cedeno and former number one draft choice P Jeff Clement as well as three minor league pitchers.