Trevor Hoffman - All Star

Congrats to Trevor Hoffman on being named as a replacement to this year's All-Star team. It will be his seventh ASG and according to this article on Brewers.com, the entire Hoffman family is excited about this appearance. His kids are 10, 11 and 12 this year and are at an age that they can really be excited about it. They're also very excited to see Prince in the HR Derby.

Hoffman will be the oldest member of the NL team and is the second oldest guy on either team, just behind Boston's Tim Wakefield.

Hoffman was asked to join the team to replace injured Dodgers closer Jonathan Broxton.