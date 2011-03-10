UW's Meghan Duggan top 3 finalist for Patty Kazmaier

Wisconsin's Meghan Duggan is a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier award, the MVP of women's hockey.

The award will be presented March 19 as part of the women's Frozen Four activities.

All three finalists are forwards. The other two are Meghan Agosta from Mercyhurst and Kelli Stack from Boston College. Agosta has been a top-3 finalist all four of her years.

Only two other Badgers have been named top-3 finalists for the award - and both won. Sara Bauer in 2006 and Jessie Vetter in 2009.

From the press release:

Meghan Duggan

Amidst a standout senior season with the University of Wisconsin, Duggan was named Western Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year and earned All-WCHA First Team honors. She ranks second nationally with 82 points, 37 goals, 45 assists and 11 power-play goals, and third with three shorthanded goals. As team captain, she helped lead Wisconsin to the WCHA regular-season and tournament championships, as well as a berth in the NCAA tournament. She also led the WCHA with 61 points, 34 assists and 20 power-play points (9-11), and ranked second with 27 goals. Duggan reached several NCAA and Wisconsin milestones this season, becoming the seventh player all-time and first Wisconsin player to reach both 100 goals and 100 assists. She ranks seventh in NCAA history and leads Wisconsin with 233 career points.