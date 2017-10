JJ Watt made the announcement moments ago on Twitter - he will be leaving the Badgers to enter the NFL draft.

"I will be a Wisconsin Badger for life, but at this time I have made the decision to enter the 2011 NFL Draft."

With the threat of a possible lockout for some or all of the 2011 NFL season, it was possible that Watt wouldn't try to capitalize on his stellar junior season and would return to Madison for his senior year.

