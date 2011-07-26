Wisconsin football notes

The Big Ten football writers have chosen Bret Bielema as the best coach in the league (right now). An informal poll garnered him seven of 24 first-place votes. With the NFL lockout having come to a close, its been a Free Agent frenzy for undrafted college football players. Last night, it was reported that former UW quarterback Scott Tolzien was headed to Seattle, but today's reports say that he will be in Indianapolis. Players aren't allowed to sign until 9 am this morning, but they were able to start negotiating with teams yesterday. Former UW RB John Clay is reportedly signing with the Steelers, who showed interest in him post-draft.

UPDATE: Tolzien signed with San Diego. Looks like no one has any idea what's going on.

Additionally, Niles Brinkley signed with the Steelers and David Gilreath signed with the Colts