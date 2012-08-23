Wisconsin TimberRattlers photo set

I was at the afternoon TimberRattlers game on Tuesday and was able to take quite a few pictures (its easier without a setting sun and then in the dark). Check out pithers Mark Williams, Stosh Wawrsek, Michael Strong and Michael White, among the regular starters.

<object width="400" height="300"> <param name="flashvars" value="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2F10593301%40N07%2Fsets%2F72157631181399996%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2F10593301%40N07%2Fsets%2F72157631181399996%2F&set_id=72157631181399996&jump_to="></param> <param name="movie" value="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=109615"></param> <param name="allowFullScreen" value="true"></param><embed type="application/x-shockwave-flash" src="http://www.flickr.com/apps/slideshow/show.swf?v=109615" allowFullScreen="true" flashvars="offsite=true&lang=en-us&page_show_url=%2Fphotos%2F10593301%40N07%2Fsets%2F72157631181399996%2Fshow%2F&page_show_back_url=%2Fphotos%2F10593301%40N07%2Fsets%2F72157631181399996%2F&set_id=72157631181399996&jump_to=" width="400" height="300"></embed></object>