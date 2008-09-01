The Shepherd Express is calling all artists to compete in the Best of Milwaukee Cover Contest for the ‘Best Of’ issue of the Shepherd, November 13. To be considered, entries must be themed around Milwaukee.

Send artwork to: ads@shepex.com by Sept. 18 for voting.

Rules and Regulations are as follows:

Submissions: the file should be 6 3/8in x 8 7/8in.

There will be no file restriction but designs must be set in high resolution, at 300 dpi.

Timeline:

Promotional and Print Dates: Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Aug. 28, Sept. 4, and Sept. 11

Entries Due and Finalized by: Sept. 18

Voting Finished by: Sept. 25

Winner: Announced Nov. 11

Cover Date: Nov.13

Winner: Winner will be announced on Nov. 11 and artwork will be featured on the Nov. 13 cover of the Shepherd Express. The top three winners will receive a pair of tickets to Cirque du Soleil at The Bradley Center.

Judging/Voting:

50% of voting done through online (ExpressMilwaukee.com)

50% by Shepherd Express employees (Kevin Gardner and Dave Luhrssen) and one outside source, Michael Harryman (Alverno Presents).

Must send to ads@shepex.com

Only one submission per artist will be accepted. If more than one submission is submitted, the first submission will be entered into the contest.

Good Luck!