For more than 30 years now, the Rep has annually presented A Christmas Carol for the many to enjoy at the Pabst Theater. Enjoy dinner at the Yaffa Lounge just before the show, with a special children's menu for the run of A Christmas Carol. The show runs from November 28 through December 28 and its run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. Click here to get your tickets, don't be a scrooge this year, come out and enjoy a Christmas Classic presented by the Rep!