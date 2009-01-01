Polar Plunge (1/1)

Bring in the New Year with a plunge that will leave you shivering but exhilarated! Come out to Bradford Beach on January 1st at noon and join others that will take the plunge into the frigid Lake Michigan. Did I forget something? Oh yeah! Starting at 10:00am there will be Brunch and a Bloody Mary Bar at CANS, at 11:00am a FREE shuttle will leave to the beach!

After all is said and done (including a swimsuit contest with $100's in Prizes), there will be a Post-Party at CANS. Drink specials by Miller and 42 Below.

If that isn't reason enough, the Street Team will be present to give out your favorite FREE stuff!