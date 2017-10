Former Matchbox Twenty frontman, Rob Thomas is set to perform at the Riverside on Saturday, August 10 at 8pm. Rob Thomas will be performing hits from his 2nd solo album, Cradlesong. Rob won't be performing alone though, he will be bringing special guests One Republic and Carolina Liar. As usual, get there early and find out what the Street Team is offering you, and what you could sign up for!

Buy your tickets online before they concert is sold out!