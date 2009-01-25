Trains and Jazz Under Glass

×

The annual train show at the Domes (Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory) has become an annual pilgrimage for my extended family that lives anywhere in the Midwest.

The current show, which runs through March 22nd, is called "Legoland," and is much more open and has a greater focus on the trains than last year's "Gulliver's Travels."



The Floral Show Dome, or "seasonal show dome," hosts the G-Scale Train show, and a few other notable Lego exhibits. One of the models is of Milwaukee's City Hall and has been around since 1982. The other is a working replica of Miller Park. The story of this model is truly amazing, but you're going to have to go to the show to read about and see the model. This alone is worth the trip.



Here are some great pics of how they put this show together: Making of a Show. Remember that this is all done by volunteers.

Also, if you are already thinking about summertime and Jazz in the Park, you don't have to wait for summer jazz or warmth. Every Thursday night the Domes hosts "Music Under Glass." This series has acts booked through March and runs from 6:30pm-9:30pm.



More on the Domes:



If you haven't been to the Domes lately...well, then you haven't been to "the Domes." Much has changed in this local landmark. In case you missed our cover story in November, "Domes of Light,"by Aisha Motlani, just click here.

If you want to get a local's view of the Domes on a recent visit, check out the "Between the Bars" blog. This post really gives you a feel for what you'll see in each Dome.





