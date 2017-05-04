Artist Named for Wisconsin Avenue Utility Box Mural Project

Milwaukee Downtown recently selected Albuquerque by way of Chicago visual artist Mauricio Ramirez as Wisconsin Avenue's artist in residence. Ramirez has created murals across the country for Microsoft, Warner Music Group, VitaminWater, Red Bull, Stella Artois and The City of Albuquerque. This project will have him concept and execute mural installations on ten utility boxes along Wisconsin Avenue from Cass to 9th streets.

The utility box mural project is one of several arts initiatives for Wisconsin Avenue. Among the soon-to-debut installations are Sculpture Milwaukee and Lighting the Avenue. All projects are part of Arts on the Avenue – an initiative to heighten awareness of the creative community.

“I know it sounds cliché, but I really enjoy how Milwaukee has turned their old buildings and factories into updated spaces with new purposes,” Mauricio Ramirez said in a press release. “I am honored to celebrate in painting form the city’s rich history of commerce.”

The ten utility boxes that will be transformed this summer include:

800 E. Wisconsin Ave.

650 N. Jackson St.

401 E. Wisconsin Ave.

411 E. Wisconsin Ave.

200 E. Wisconsin Ave.

707 N. Plankinton Ave.

703 N. 2nd St.

300 W. Wisconsin Ave.

700 N. 6th St.

706 N. 9th St.