A Beer Garden Could Be Coming to Greendale's Scout Lake Park

The Estabrook Park beer garden may soon have some company. The Milwaukee County Parks Department and County Executive Chris Abele are looking to build on the popularity of Estabrook's beer garden with an additional beer garden in Scout Lake Park in the Village of Greendale.

In a country press release, the Parks Department estimates the county could bring in between $80,000 and $100,000 a year in revenue from the beer garden, which would be operated by ABC Estabrook, Inc., the same company that runs Estabrook's beer garden. The garden would be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily and would sell beer, wine and food, with alcohol sales ending at 9 p.m.

“Since taking office I’ve tasked departments across the County to look for strong partnerships and opportunities to strengthen the community; this project epitomizes our efforts,” Abele said in the release. “I appreciate the support the County Board has shown in backing the Estabrook Park Beer Garden and I’m hopeful they share my excitement in this plan. I want to thank the Parks Department and Director John Dargle for helping create this opportunity.”

The beer garden could open this summer if the County Board approves the proposal.