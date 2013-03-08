Boris and Doris On the Town

Glam Galore: The Milwaukee Ballet’s “GlamROCK! The Ball 2013” was an over-the-top, first-rate blowout. IG Designs’ Eli McKinney and Kirk Kohlbeck transformed the Pfister Hotel’s ballroom into a swanky nightclub. The Sweet Tarts revved up the glitterati. Enviable lithe bodies, six-pack abs and chiseled arms were everywhere, and the ballet dancers’ performances were breathtaking. The Ballet’s executive director Dennis Buehler and artistic director Michael Pink led an onstage fund push. The evening’s spirited hosts, Susanna and Justin Mortara, pledged $5,000, as did board chair Keith Kolb.

Glam prevailed. Kathy Crocker and Arlene Remsik wore matching gold Diane von Furstenbergs. Linda Neff was stunning in a feathered Theia, while her daughter, Helen Hardinger, wore a Shanel Regier. Maxine Wishner, gorgeous in gold, was accompanied by UW-Milwaukee water scientist Jerry “River” Kaster; Paul Krajniak, sporting a tie from his Todd Rundgren days, attended with Grace La and James Dallman. Circulating were Dan Keegan, wearing a beret and sunglasses, and his wife, Janne Abreo; Zach Dekker, heading to acting school in Los Angeles, wearing makeup by Elyse from Neroli Salon; MillerCoors’ Tim Heeley and his wife, Sue, owner of Art & Soul Gallery; graphic designer Bonnie Norwood and her husband, Russ, of AT&T U-verse; PNC Wealth Management’s Lori Craig and her former colleague, Raquel Filmanowicz, with her husband, Steve. Among those coifed by Paprika Salon’s Shari Grahovac were Jayne Pink, Laura Leverett and Anne Metcalfe, whose husband, Tom, was spotted doing amazing Gangnam Style moves.

Still in the cavorting mood, numerous partiers strolled over to Dick’s Pizza & Pleasure for an after party.

Soup’s On: Slow Food Wisconsin Southeast’s annual Slow Soup event at the cozy Hamilton was packed with foodies. Nine local restaurants showcased delicious offerings, all introduced by Jennifer Casey. They ranged from West African chicken soup made by Afro Fusion Cuisine’s Yollande Tchouapi to a celeriac cream soup by Andrew Bonner of Circa 1880. A roasted root soup from Riverwest Co-op & Café was served by its board president, Erin Christman. Another standout was carrot ginger quinoa soup made “with love” by Caroline Carter from TV’s Cooking Raw .

Lianna Bishop introduced new board members, including president Barb Heinen, along with Sue Chartrand, Amy Giffin, Carolyn Swabek, Greg Leon and Genya Erling. Bishop also thanked Robert Stockinger, a multiple-term past president.

Digging into the soups were food enthusiasts Marissa Elder and Anne Metcalfe; blogger Kathleen Wills; Lou Ann and Philip Schils; Yannique Purman, owner of Island Orchard Cider in Ellison Bay; photographer Jill Bedford, a land conservation specialist at Tall Pines Conservancy; Julianne Moore look-alike Karen Siegel; Renee Rollman, who is organizing a Slow Food heirloom seed grow-out for home gardeners; and event volunteer Celia Benton.

The Hamilton bartender Ryan Casey manufactured a special drink, the American Heritage Cocktail, in honor of the iconic Milwaukee apple tree.

Twilight Romance: Opening night at the Boulevard Theatre was packed with theatergoers enjoying the bittersweet play The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro. Director Mark Bucher welcomed the audience with his typical humor. The play featured Doug Clemons, Michael Weber, Barbara Weber and Anita Domnitz, with a cameo appearance by neighborhood pooch “Rita Vannoy.” Applauding were fellow actors Rachel Lewandowski, Don Devona, Julie McHale and Marion Araujo, who is showcased in the upcoming play, Living Out .

Others were writer Dave Begel; Bay Viewer Nancy Tawney; MGIC designer Jason Krukowski and his wife, Lyn; Pat Monroe with singer and songwriter Jerry Quint, Doug Haise and Tom Bliffert, patriarch of Bliffert Lumber.

Playin’ It Again: Guitarist Peter Roller discussed his new book, Milwaukee Garage Bands , to a standing-room-only crowd at Boswell Books, followed by an impromptu performance with Fred Bliffert. The duo, playing “Lucille” and “Peggy Sue,” got the full house clapping. A panel discussion followed with veteran garage banders Sam and Scott McCue, Warren Wiegratz, Larry Lynne, Bobby Friedman and Zach Pluer. Listening in were even more musicians, including Paul Cebar, Kim Zick, Mike Wagner and Mike Fredrickson, plus music enthusiasts Art Elkon and Ted Bobrow.

In the Lab: The Milwaukee Rep’s third annual Rep Lab, highlighting the company’s talented acting, creative and production interns with eight short plays, played to a full house at its premiere. For the first time, the show included a musical, Carl Kissin’s Alone World, which featured actors Teddy Spencer and Bri Sudia searching for love on social media. Another highlight was Feeding Time at the Human House , directed by Maggie Ellsworth, with Jamie Rezanour and J.R. Yancher channeling two baboons.

Prior to the show, B&D stopped at O’Lydia’s for one of their favorite fish fries and happened upon a 27th birthday celebration for O’Lydia’s bar manager, Rick Sackett, son of pub owner Linda “Lydia” Sackett. Her sister, head waitress Marcia Williams, and Joe Olzinski were on hand to enjoy the cake.

If you have any tips for Boris and Doris, contact them at borisanddorisott@aol.com. Their next column will appear in the March 21 issue of the Shepherd .